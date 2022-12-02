ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers OT David Bakhtiari to miss game vs. Chicago after having appendectomy

By Indiana Schilz
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers will be without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

This comes after Bakhtiari had an appendectomy on Friday and will be out for Sunday’s game . An appendectomy is a surgery to remove the appendix when it is infected.

REPORT: Brewers trade second baseman Kolten Wong to Seattle Mariners

This condition is called appendicitis, and appendectomy is a common emergency surgery.

Bakhtiari has had his fair share of injuries over the past several years and will be forced to miss yet another game.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to play, while wide receiver Romeo Doubs and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell are questionable for Sunday’s matchup at Soldier Field.

WFRV Local 5

