Read full article on original website
Related
wbfo.org
Hochul's State of the State speech will focus on housing and fighting illegal guns
In less than a month, Kathy Hochul will give her first State of the State address as a governor elected by the voters, and she’s already given some hints about what she will make a priority. Hochul gave a State of the State speech last year while she was...
wbfo.org
New SUNY Chancellor John King was New York's state education commissioner
New York’s former state education commissioner, John King, is now the chancellor of the State University of New York system after the SUNY Board of Trustees voted him in on Monday morning. The choice comes after a nationwide search. King, who was raised in Brooklyn, left New York state’s...
wbfo.org
New York's pandemic preparedness equipment is up for auction
Early in the pandemic, then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a daily presence on TV. He tried to calm worried citizens and update them on the state's efforts to build medical facilities and get the medical gear necessary to fight the growing toll of hospitalizations and deaths. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED...
Comments / 0