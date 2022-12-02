Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Dyson Daniels Not Worried About Lottery Pick Comparisions
Dwane Casey and Willie Green talked about comparing recent NBA Lottery selections Dyson Daniels and Jaden Ivey.
NBA
PODCAST » Dame Returns, Gary II Practices, Josh Rebounds on The Brief Case
Greetings from North Portland, a rarity as of late! With a few days off before the Trail Blazers continue a four-game homestand, the time was right to record the 11th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe (please!) to below... On this edition we hear...
NBA
Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands
NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
NBA
Utah’s Jordan Clarkson Fined
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s...
NBA
PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69
Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
"They gave me a check for $25,000 cash, I blew it all in one day" — Stephen Jackson reveals he blew his first NBA paycheck
Former three-point specialist Stephen Jackson reveals how he and Mike Bibby spent his first NBA pay check in a few hours.
NBA
D'Angelo Russell fined $20K for directing inappropriate language toward game official
NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell has been fined $20,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Timberwolves’ 135-128 loss to the Oklahoma...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Mitchell is Dynamite on TNT
Justin and Carter discuss the Cavs getting back to their winning ways at home with a primetime win over LeBron James. Breaking down big time outings from Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and some of their thoughts about the team moving forward. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Takes Next Step in Rehab Process by Practicing with Lakeland Magic
ORLANDO – Jonathan Isaac is one step closer to making his highly-anticipated return. On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic assigned the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward to practice with the Lakeland Magic – the organization’s G League affiliate – as Isaac takes the next step in his rehab process.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Wizards (12.07.2022)
The Bulls (9-14) return home from the West Coast to meet up with the Washington Wizards (11-13) for the second of four times this season. Both come in staggering, with Chicago losing nine of its last 11, and Washington dropping six of its last seven. Both are also looking to snap three-game losing streaks.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Lakers
The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.
NBA
The Five: Everything to know for Week 8
Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. LeBron returns to Cleveland with Lakers streaking. The Lakers started the season 2-10, but have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games to improve to 10-12 and are one game back in the Play-In chase in the Western Conference. Can they keep up this momentum in Week 8 as they hit the road with games in Cleveland (15-9), Toronto (12-11), Philadelphia (12-11) and Detroit (6-19)?
NBA
Second-Half Ball Control Aids C's Comeback in Toronto
Playing shorthanded in a hostile road environment on the second night of a back-to-back meant the Boston Celtics needed a near-flawless effort to come out of Toronto with a win Monday night. With a mostly mistake-free second half, the C’s were able to do just that, overcoming a double-digit first-half...
NBA
Jose Alvarado 38-point eruption the latest chapter in rise of Pelicans fan favorite
Asked to describe how far he’s traveled in just the past 18 months – going from undrafted to undisputed champion of the New Orleans fan base – Jose Alvarado replied Sunday, “It’s amazing. It’s a story you can’t (make up). I’d be lying if I said when I was a kid, this is what I thought it was going to be. It’s something I really couldn’t explain.”
NBA
Gus Kattengell on Zion Williamson, Pistons preview | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, radio studio host Gus Kattengell joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons and why the Pistons are sneaky dangerous. The group also discusses what has been working recently for the Pelicans, and Zion Williamson’s...
NBA
Preview: Wolves vs. Pacers
The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) look to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers (13-11) at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, 135-128. D’Angelo Russell had a team-high 27 points along with three rebounds and six assists, while Anthony Edwards contributed 26 points and Jaylen Nowell put up 21 points.
CBS 17
Ticket stub from Michael Jordan’s Tar Heel debut up for auction
One of only two known to still exist is currently up for auction.
NBA
Erin Hartigan on Jose Alvarado, Pelicans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the tremendous win over the Denver Nuggets and Jose Alvarado’s career night. The group also discusses the fans of the team, Trey Murphy’s big dunks, and how...
NBA
Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) both out vs. Raptors
The Los Angeles Lakers will be missing key scoring, rebounding and playmaking punches when they take on the Toronto Raptors tonight (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass). Both forward/center Anthony Davis and forward LeBron James will miss the game due to illness and injury, respectively. Davis left Tuesday’s 116-102 road loss...
NBA
Are Lakers trending up? Examining 15 teams that are near .500
The records might be nearly identical but the reality is actually quite different and complicated. This is to say: Not all .500 teams are the same. Right now in the NBA, the number of teams at or near the break-even mark are clogging the middle of both conferences, and on any given night, any one of them can rise from eighth place to fourth — or vice versa. It’s that tightly packed, it’s that tenuous and it changes that often.
