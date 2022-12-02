ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

Jordan Clarkson fined $15K for throwing headband into stands

NEW YORK – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 116-111 loss to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Utah’s Jordan Clarkson Fined

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 – Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has been fined $15,000 for throwing his headband into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred with :01.6 remaining in the fourth quarter of Utah’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

PODCAST » The Blazers Balcony, Episode 69

Greetings loyal listeners, happy to be back home. With three days off and a four-game homestand on the horizon after spending most of the last month on the road, the time was right to record the 69th edition of The Blazers Balcony with Brooke Olzendam and I, Casey Holdahl. Consider listening/subscribing below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Mitchell is Dynamite on TNT

Justin and Carter discuss the Cavs getting back to their winning ways at home with a primetime win over LeBron James. Breaking down big time outings from Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and some of their thoughts about the team moving forward. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Wizards (12.07.2022)

The Bulls (9-14) return home from the West Coast to meet up with the Washington Wizards (11-13) for the second of four times this season. Both come in staggering, with Chicago losing nine of its last 11, and Washington dropping six of its last seven. Both are also looking to snap three-game losing streaks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Lakers

The Cavaliers have been the best at home so far this season – and they’ll need to be on Tuesday when LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the red-hot Lakers come to town. Last week’s story was a familiar one: the Wine & Gold bounced back from a rough road game to take two straight one-sided wins at home. But they fell flat back on the road on Sunday evening in New York, with the Knicks going wire-to-wire, evening the season series and sending the Cavaliers to a 5-8 mark off their home floor. Neither team shot well, but New York outdid Cleveland on the boards, in the paint and in second-chance scoring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

The Five: Everything to know for Week 8

Every Monday we will tell you what you need to know heading into a new week of NBA action. 1. LeBron returns to Cleveland with Lakers streaking. The Lakers started the season 2-10, but have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games to improve to 10-12 and are one game back in the Play-In chase in the Western Conference. Can they keep up this momentum in Week 8 as they hit the road with games in Cleveland (15-9), Toronto (12-11), Philadelphia (12-11) and Detroit (6-19)?
NBA

Second-Half Ball Control Aids C's Comeback in Toronto

Playing shorthanded in a hostile road environment on the second night of a back-to-back meant the Boston Celtics needed a near-flawless effort to come out of Toronto with a win Monday night. With a mostly mistake-free second half, the C’s were able to do just that, overcoming a double-digit first-half...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Jose Alvarado 38-point eruption the latest chapter in rise of Pelicans fan favorite

Asked to describe how far he’s traveled in just the past 18 months – going from undrafted to undisputed champion of the New Orleans fan base – Jose Alvarado replied Sunday, “It’s amazing. It’s a story you can’t (make up). I’d be lying if I said when I was a kid, this is what I thought it was going to be. It’s something I really couldn’t explain.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Gus Kattengell on Zion Williamson, Pistons preview | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, radio studio host Gus Kattengell joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to discuss the upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons and why the Pistons are sneaky dangerous. The group also discusses what has been working recently for the Pelicans, and Zion Williamson’s...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Pacers

The Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12) look to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers (13-11) at Target Center. Minnesota fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, 135-128. D’Angelo Russell had a team-high 27 points along with three rebounds and six assists, while Anthony Edwards contributed 26 points and Jaylen Nowell put up 21 points.
NBA

Erin Hartigan on Jose Alvarado, Pelicans fans | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about the tremendous win over the Denver Nuggets and Jose Alvarado’s career night. The group also discusses the fans of the team, Trey Murphy’s big dunks, and how...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Anthony Davis (illness), LeBron James (ankle) both out vs. Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers will be missing key scoring, rebounding and playmaking punches when they take on the Toronto Raptors tonight (7:30 ET, NBA League Pass). Both forward/center Anthony Davis and forward LeBron James will miss the game due to illness and injury, respectively. Davis left Tuesday’s 116-102 road loss...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Are Lakers trending up? Examining 15 teams that are near .500

The records might be nearly identical but the reality is actually quite different and complicated. This is to say: Not all .500 teams are the same. Right now in the NBA, the number of teams at or near the break-even mark are clogging the middle of both conferences, and on any given night, any one of them can rise from eighth place to fourth — or vice versa. It’s that tightly packed, it’s that tenuous and it changes that often.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy