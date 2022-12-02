ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Hills, CA

247Sports

USC football dominates official All-Pac-12 teams with 13 total selections

USC football dominated the official All-Pac-12 teams on Tuesday with 13 total selections, the offensive and defensive players of the year and five first-team selections. Quarterback Caleb Williams, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu, wide receiver Jordan Addison and cornerback Mekhi Blackmon earned first-team honors. Center Brett Neilon,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllTrojans

USC transfer portal update: Ralen Goforth among 4 Trojans to enter portal

The transfer portal for FBS schools officially opened on December 5, and several USC football players have already entered the portal. The most notable player to enter the portal is linebacker Ralen Goforth, a fourth-year senior who starred at St. John Bosco in the CIF Southern Section. Goforth announced his intention to transfer on social media Monday. He has one year of eligibility remaining and is entering the portal as a grad transfer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wolfsports.com

2022 Heisman Trophy Watch: Final Rankings

USC’s Caleb Williams remains the heavy betting favorite to win, but this could be the most unpredictable Heisman Trophy voting in quite some time. 1. Caleb Williams | USC QB | Sophomore | Last week: 1. Caleb Williams was called a virtual lock to win the honor last week,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC football offers Alabama transfer cornerback Khyree Jackson

Head coach Lincoln Riley and USC football made an early official offer in the winter Transfer Portal window to Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson. Jackson has picked up portal offers from Oregon, Rutgers, Kentucky, Maryland and Penn State. Jackson noted those offers, including USC, came when he initially entered the portal on Nov. 23, but withdrew due to him not being a graduate transfer. He re-entered on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pmq.com

This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles

Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
viatravelers.com

12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California

Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
DANA POINT, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Klara Kulikova on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you also love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza restaurants that are highly praised for their delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these pizza places, add them to your list and pay them a visit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cohaitungchi.com

Impress Your Significant Other With These 5 Out-of-the-Box Date Ideas in Newport Beach

Why wait until the weekend for your next date night? Plan a weeknight date and have something exciting to look forward to after a long day at work. Whether you’re looking to impress on a first date or you’re ready to spice things up after one too many nights watching Netflix on the couch, these are the five date ideas you need to experience together. Date Night Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials

ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
ANAHEIM, CA

