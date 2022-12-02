Amazon CEO Says Antisemitic Film Kyrie Irving Shared Will Not Be Removed By The Company

The antisemitic film Kyrie Irving shared , but more than likely didn’t watch in full, is not leaving Amazon.

Spotted on Raw Story per the Associated Press , Amazon CEO says his company will not take down Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America , the problematic movie that Kyrie Irving suspended by the Brooklyn Nets.

Andy Jassy said Wednesday that his decision is due to customers having “many viewpoints.”

“As a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with a lot of different viewpoints, we have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable — objectionable and they differ from our particular viewpoints,” Jassy said.

Jassy went on to say that making decisions about what content to take down is “more straight forward” in cases when it “actively incites or promotes violence, or teaches people to do things like pedophilia.”

The film that has been a thorn in the side of Kyrie Irving and his playing time says it uncovers “the true identity of the Children of Israel.”

It’s based on a piece of Black Hebrew Israelite literature written by Ronald Dalton Jr. Black Hebrew Israelites have since used the moment to put themselves in the spotlight and even came out to the Barclays Center to support Irving, who had just returned from his suspension.

Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown, who was very vocal about Irving’s suspension, had to rethink his support for the men who showed up to the Barclays Center, claiming he thought they were a fraternity after learning they were labeled a hate group.

Amazon Not Removing The Movie Comes Despite Calls For Its Removal

Per the AP , “dozens of celebrities, public figures as well as Jewish organizations and the Nets have called on the company to take down the film or add a disclaimer offering an explanation as to why the documentary and related book are problematic. Amazon told the newspaper earlier this month that it would look into adding a disclaimer on the documentary’s main page. But that hasn’t happened.”

While yes, Kyrie Irving made a terrible lack of judgment by sharing the link to the movie, Amazon is also very much responsible for selling it on its platform.

The decision by Amazon not to remove it is troublesome.

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty/ Amazon

