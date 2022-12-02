Read full article on original website
‘The Flash’ Season 9 Gets February Premiere Date at The CW
The final season will consist of 13 episodes
Voguing Competition Show ‘Legendary’ Canceled by HBO Max After 3 Seasons
The New York ballroom-style competition series “Legendary” has been canceled at HBO Max after three seasons, TheWrap has confirmed. On the one-hour reality competition series, vogue dancers represented their houses and battled it out on the stage, going against one another in nine balls that were judged on the basis of fashion, style and uniqueness. At the end, the winning house would leave with $100,000.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Amy Robach joked about GMA drama with Reese Witherspoon months before TJ Holmes revelations
Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach apparently joked about the program’s love of drama just two months before reports of her alleged relationship with co-anchor TJ Holmes broke and captivated public attention.In an October episode of the morning news segment, Robach, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan sat down for an interview with Reese Witherspoon. A clip from the episode resurfaced this week after rumours began swirling that Robach and Holmes have been secretly dating. During the October conversation, the TV hosts praised Witherspoon’s role in The Morning Show and acknowledged how much they the Apple TV series. “We’re addicted,”...
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Where to Watch ‘Love Actually’ This Holiday Season
Kick back, relax and watch Hugh Grant shuffle down the stairs to "Jump (For My Love)"
‘GMA’ Anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes Temporarily Relieved of On-Air Duties Following Romantic Relationship Reveal
ABC News has temporarily taken Amy Robach and TJ Holmes off the air after reports of their romantic relationship, ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced Monday morning on the company’s editorial call, per various media reports. “I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of...
‘Argentina, 1985’ Director Santiago Mitre and Star Ricardo Darín Play It Cool (Exclusive Photos)
The Argentinian talents pose for our International Awards issue
‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Drew From Arthur Miller and Shakespeare for Season 2
"Monet can do the worst things, but her mother's approval is the thing that's going to hurt her the most," Joshua Safran told TheWrap
How ‘Fire of Love’ Doc Captured the Larger-Than-Life Spirit of Famed Volcanologists
TheWrap magazine: "The more we learned, and the more imagery we saw, we were just blown away forgive the pun," says director Sara Dosa
‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Receives IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award (Exclusive)
Plus, the database unveiled its top 10 stars of the year, led by Ana de Armas
Great American Family’s Neal Bledsoe Leaves Network After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
The fallout from Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about portraying “traditional marriage” on Great America Family continues. Neal Bledsoe has announced he is stepping away from the network in a lengthy statement emphasizing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ […]
‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Gets Premiere Date on Prime Video
The series adaptation from Taylor Jenkins Reids novel will star Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and more
‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Critics Choice Awards TV Nominations
FX, HBO and Netflix tie with 15 nominations each
TheWrap Wins 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards
TheWrap earned four top prizes at the L.A. Press Club’s National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, held Sunday night at the Sheraton Universal Hotel. Film reporter Drew Taylor and editor in chief Sharon Waxman shared the trophy in the Online Hard News – Film category for “Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)” — which judges called “a compelling article about how employees at one entertainment company responded with a backlash on one of the divisive cultural issues.”
‘Wednesday’ Enters Netflix’s Most Popular English TV List in Third Place, Replacing ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2
“Wednesday,” the macabre Jenna Ortega-starring series that reimagines the beloved Addams character, has entered Netflix’s Most Popular List of English-language TV series at No. 3 after just two weeks of viewership. Since its premiere on Nov. 23, the murder mystery dramedy has amassed 752.2 million hours, replacing the spot previously held by “Bridgerton” Season 2. The show is behind only “Stranger Things 4,” at 1.4 billion hours viewed, and “Dahmer,” at 856.2 million hours viewed.
‘Emancipation’ Producer Joey McFarland Apologizes for Bringing ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo to Premiere
I hope my actions didnt distract from the films message, Peters story and just how much impact he had on the world," McFarland wrote
‘Moonhaven’ Canceled by AMC+ After Renewing It 4 Months Ago
Sci-fi series was set to span six episodes and return to AMC+ in 2023.
