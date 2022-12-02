Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
AZFamily
Record rainfall in metro Phoenix this weekend
Phoenix taco truck owner tried to save victims in fiery car crash that killed 3 people. Edgar Ramirez tried to help the victims by using a fire extinguisher and said he gave it everything he had. “I sprayed the vehicle on fire, but there was absolutely no calming that fire down."
This Arizona City Was Just Named One Of The Best Cities In The WORLD!
The World's Best Cities list is here.
AZFamily
Tier 2 water restrictions for Arizona could start as soon as Jan 1
Pastor Dave Forrester lost his home earlier this year in a fire. His congregation at Wings of Life Worship Center stepped up to fill the gap.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
AZFamily
Foggy morning across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a weekend of record rainfall across parts of Arizona, much of the state is waking up to patchy, dense fog this morning. For the Valley and most of Southern Arizona, A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Give yourself extra time this morning to get where you need to go, as visibility is reduced and travel may be hazardous in some areas.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
AZFamily
Mayo Clinic surgeons perform first-of-its kind heart transplant in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A first-of-its-kind heart transplant in Arizona gave the gift of life to a man from Lake Havasu City. The transplant is possible thanks to a special box, capable of bringing a human heart back to life and extending the health of a donor’s organs in order to save even more lives. Before this technology, a heart transplant was only possible if the donor died from brain death. With this new box, it’s now possible to do what doctors call a natural circulatory death.
AZFamily
What you should expect from Arizona's Tier 2 water restrictions
AZFamily
Historic water cuts set to hit Arizona on Jan. 1
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is preparing to enter for the first time into a Tier 2A shortage for the lower Colorado River basin, with cuts beginning at the start of the new year. For the state, this means a reduction of 21% of Arizona’s Colorado river supply and about...
AZFamily
Arizona highest in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations
"It's very very tough ... tests are not 100%," doctor Frank Lovecchio says.
AZFamily
5G technology helping Arizona first responders prepare for calls
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The latest 5G technology is improving how police and fire departments respond to calls in Arizona. Officials with Verizon and Verizon Frontline were at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix Tuesday night to showcase the latest tech. Fire crews are better prepared than ever when they...
fox10phoenix.com
Winter storm dampens plans in Phoenix area, causes flooding in Pinal County
Arizona saw some wet weather as a winter storm hit several parts of the state, including the Phoenix area where roadways became slippery. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has a wrap up on the latest.
AZFamily
Could worsening drought cause electric bills in Arizona to skyrocket?
The Taiwan-based company announced Tuesday it would be building a second facility in Phoenix, investing billions of dollars.
Arizona's Best Enchiladas Can Be Found At An Iconic Hole-In-The-Wall Eatery
This hidden gem eatery serves some of the state's best enchiladas.
AZFamily
New pilot program helps Arizona firefighters dispose of cancer-causing foam
The transplant is possible thanks to a special box, capable of bringing a human heart back to life and extending the health of a donor's organs in order to save even more lives.
AZFamily
3TV to air two AIA high school football championship games
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you can’t make it to the AIA 6A or Open Football State Championship games this weekend, Arizona’s Family has you covered. The two matchups will be shown on 3TV this Saturday. The Pinnacle Pioneers and Highland Hawks will face off for the 6A championship at 1 p.m., and Saguaro Sabercats and Basha Bears will play for the Open championship at 6 p.m.
