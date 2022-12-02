PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -After a weekend of record rainfall across parts of Arizona, much of the state is waking up to patchy, dense fog this morning. For the Valley and most of Southern Arizona, A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Give yourself extra time this morning to get where you need to go, as visibility is reduced and travel may be hazardous in some areas.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO