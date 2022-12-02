HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who killed his wife at her Chinatown beauty school and staged the scene to look like a robbery was sentenced to 55 years in prison on Thursday. Trang Vu, a 52-year-old Houston man who now goes by the name Itani Milleni, was charged with murder four years after the 2015 killing of his estranged wife, Tuyet Ngoc Tran, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO