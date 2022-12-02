Read full article on original website
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
Harrison police investigate report of 13-year-old posing on TikTok with firearm; video taken down
A video of a Harrison teen posing with what appeared to be a firearm has been removed from the TikTok social media platform after police investigated a report about the incident, according to authorities. The 13-year-old boy from the Sheldon Park neighborhood actually was posing with a toy firearm, police...
Fox 19
Shooting in NKY may be related to attempted home and car break-ins, prosecutor says
LUDLOW, Ky. (WXIX) - A man has been seriously injured after a shooting in Ludlow early Monday morning, according to Captain Bart Beck with the City of Ludlow Division of Police. Police were called to the area of Elm and Hellen streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a person...
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
linknky.com
Newport shooting suspect pleads not guilty
Robert McKay appeared virtually in the Campbell County District Court Monday morning to face murder charges after being named the suspect in a shooting at the Brass Bull in Newport early Saturday morning. One person died as a result of the shooting. McKay is currently held in the Campbell County...
Fox 19
Norwood man accused of charging teens with machete
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges after police say he charged a group of teens with a machete and a taser. It happened Friday around 5 p.m. in Norwood at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Smith Road. “I seen a man carrying a machete and a taser,” said...
Fox 19
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
Student arrested, charged for Mount Airy Elementary 'swatting' incident
Mt. Airy Elementary School was placed on a brief lockout prior to the start of classes early Monday morning, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.
WLWT 5
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Elmwood Place shooting
CINCINNATI — A man has died followinga shooting in the 6300 block of Vine Street Friday night. According to Monday's Hamilton County Coroner's report, 37-year-old Tomas Diego Andres died after a shooting. Hamilton County deputies responded to the scene Friday night, where officials say two Hispanic men were transported...
Fox 19
Man accused of threatening to shoot into crowd during Tri-State festival
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to shoot into the crowd at Franklin’s Fall Festival in October. Gregory Phillips is facing charges of making a terroristic threat and making false alarms, court records show. Franklin police say they were made aware on...
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction
The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Trotwood man shares footage of woman he says broke into his home; Leaving blood and glass everywhere
TROTWOOD — A Trotwood homeowner is sharing what he captured on camera after a woman broke into his home and left blood and glass everywhere. Jhamari Smith-Bryant showed News Center 7′s Haley Kosik videos of what he got home to on Monday. The homeowner told us the woman...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WLWT 5
Report of an aggravated robbery on Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of an aggravated robbery at 1212 Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine. unknown male. reportedly armed, attempted to steal purse from female victim. Suspect at large. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
Fox 19
Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
