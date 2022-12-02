ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Newport shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Robert McKay appeared virtually in the Campbell County District Court Monday morning to face murder charges after being named the suspect in a shooting at the Brass Bull in Newport early Saturday morning. One person died as a result of the shooting. McKay is currently held in the Campbell County...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Norwood man accused of charging teens with machete

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man faces charges after police say he charged a group of teens with a machete and a taser. It happened Friday around 5 p.m. in Norwood at the intersection of Forest Avenue and Smith Road. “I seen a man carrying a machete and a taser,” said...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Elmwood Place shooting

CINCINNATI — A man has died followinga shooting in the 6300 block of Vine Street Friday night. According to Monday's Hamilton County Coroner's report, 37-year-old Tomas Diego Andres died after a shooting. Hamilton County deputies responded to the scene Friday night, where officials say two Hispanic men were transported...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Police chase ends in rollover crash in front of high school: Watch

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A police chase through Warren County ended with a crash in front of a school. The driver, Claudia Grace Catherine Pennington, has been arrested and is now indicted on charges in connection with the chase, according to Springboro police. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown goes through...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an aggravated robbery on Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Report of an aggravated robbery at 1212 Jackson Street in Over-the-Rhine. unknown male. reportedly armed, attempted to steal purse from female victim. Suspect at large. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
HAMILTON, OH

