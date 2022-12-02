Read full article on original website
Many people feel the holidays are the most wonderful time of year - homes are decorated inside and out and perhaps there is a nice fire going. With such a pleasant ambiance, everyone seems to feel cozy and at peace, but that calmness can be severely disrupted by one small brown clump that could be hanging on your Christmas tree right now.
Here in Louisiana we love Christmas and we love our live Christmas Trees but we sometimes don't like the surprises setting up a live tree can bring. I am sure you've heard "horror" stories of cats climbing in the Christmas tree or a live woodland creature being brought into the home while hiding among the branches.
Having pets doesn’t mean sacrificing the well-being of your Christmas tree. There are easy measures you can take to keep your Christmas tree pet-proof.
If you’re looking for something to get you in the holiday mood, look no further, as an Amazon delivery driver was caught on camera fixing a home’s Christmas display in Fort Worth, Texas, while making his delivery.
The dispute between those who purchase a live Christmas tree every holiday season and those who stick to the artificial variety is a fiery one, sparking massive debate and brutal ornament wars every winter, colorful glass and pieces of porcelain Santas littering neighborhood streets in the aftermath. Just kidding. But can you imagine?
There’s a new trend in Christmas decor that has been popping up all over the place the past few holiday seasons: the upside-down Christmas tree. The topsy-turvy twist on the most recognizable of all Christmas decorations has taken holiday decorating by storm the past few Decembers—from shopping malls and living rooms to hotel ballrooms and corporate reception areas. (Back in 2017, designer Karl Lagerfeld designed an extravagant 16-foot upside-down tree for the lobby of the iconic Claridge's Hotel in London.)
Ever wish you had an outdoor Christmas tree on your property? I do, and it’s a joy. I had a Norway spruce I used to regularly decorate for Christmas. Eventually, though, the tree outgrew my ladder. Fortunately, I have a much smaller Alberta spruce that should never get too big for me to decorate it.
Christmas trees come in different species. The main differences are color (from deep green to a light silver green) and density. You probably won't go wrong if you "go green" and find the darkest green tree possible. So, I'd say first, get on idea of what variety of Christmas tree you are looking for. Keep in mind that a very dense tree (lots of branches, no chance at all seeing the trunk) won't have as much room for your ornaments. The first step is the "quick glance." You have someone stand the tree up and give it a few gentle...
We love to see art and science come together!
NEW YORK -- It's the holiday season, and for many people, that means finding the perfect Christmas tree. Whether you're already decorated or still looking, we have expert advice on how to select your tree and make it last. Tim Dunne, from the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association, joined us Tuesday by Zoom. He owns Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidire, New Jersey. Dunne told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge "there's a tree for everybody.""You want to look at your home furnishings and the size of your room and pick a tree that fits that well," he said. He said fresh cut trees tend to last a few weeks longer than pre-cut trees. He also suggested picking a spot that's naturally cooler, away from direct sunlight, heaters and fireplaces. Have the correct size tree stand for its trunk size, and keep it full of water. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.
As the festive season approaches people are already decorating their homes. Most will have a Christmas tree decked with all kinds of baubles and tinsel. However one post which regularly appears on Facebook at this time of the year is warning people to take extra care if they have a real Christmas tree. It urges people to check for strange lumps and remove them if they find them.
Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It's that time of the year to light Christmas candles, make sugar cookies, and of course, put up the Christmas tree. The warm feelings of the holiday season surely set in once your house is fully decorated -- and this year, we're loving a classic farmhouse style to help add a rustic flair to our mantles, windows, and living rooms. Our favorite farmhouse Christmas décor adds a cozy, vintage feel to the home, so we rounded up our favorite finds that we'll be adding to our own shopping carts this year.
Quick Christmas decor projects are perfect for a creative weekend. Whip up a Christmas Tree mini quilt in a weekend and use it to decorate a wall, a table or to sew a cushion cover. Even better, this project uses scraps so you can get started immediately – no need to shop for fabric.
Consumer Reports says getting a Christmas tree home safely requires some ropes or strings, a blanket, and an adequately secured tree. The post Consumer Reports on Safely Getting a Christmas Tree Home Safely appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
If you’ve ever thought that your pet’s lovable nature could help those who are sick, shy or lonely, you may want to look into whether you and your pet would be a match for pet therapy programs. Between some owners and pets leaving these types of programs during the pandemic, as well as...
Deck the halls with boughs of … loofas? There’s nothing like decorating the Christmas tree, but one mother’s unique DIY decorations have people thoroughly divided. Crafty mom Sam Holtwick described her festive Christmas tree as having a “Christmas candy theme,” achieving the look with something straight from the bathroom aisle: colorful loofahs. “Call me crazy but how have I not thought of this before?!” she captioned a now-viral TikTok, with over 3.5 million views. “When you want a Christmas Candy Theme tree but don’t want to pay a ridiculous amount.” In the 16-second clip, Holdwick demonstrates how she makes her cotton-candy tree decorations: She...
WITH Christmas Day less than three weeks away, many of us will have put up our Christmas trees and will be busy preparing for the big day. It’s officially time to get out the tinsel, fairy lights and gonks (if you’re a fan), but if you want to make your home look like a Christmas wonderland, it’s important that you are aware of the common mistakes that could risk house fires.
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. As of October, prices for consumer goods are up 7.7 percent compared to...
