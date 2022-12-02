NEW YORK -- It's the holiday season, and for many people, that means finding the perfect Christmas tree. Whether you're already decorated or still looking, we have expert advice on how to select your tree and make it last. Tim Dunne, from the New Jersey Christmas Tree Growers Association, joined us Tuesday by Zoom. He owns Woodsedge Tree Farm in Belvidire, New Jersey. Dunne told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge "there's a tree for everybody.""You want to look at your home furnishings and the size of your room and pick a tree that fits that well," he said. He said fresh cut trees tend to last a few weeks longer than pre-cut trees. He also suggested picking a spot that's naturally cooler, away from direct sunlight, heaters and fireplaces. Have the correct size tree stand for its trunk size, and keep it full of water. CLICK HERE and watch his full interview above for more information.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO