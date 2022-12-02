ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

travelweekly.com

Kimpton Key West's Ridley House goes adults-only

Florida's Kimpton Key West has turned its 23-room Ridley House hotel into an adults-only property. The move marks the first time a Kimpton-flagged property has pivoted to adults-only, catering to guests ages 21 and up. Programming currently available exclusively to adults staying at the Ridley House includes weekly blackjack, monthly...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

DONATED TEDDY BEARS HELP POLICE WITH KIDS IN TOUGH TIMES

An unusual assortment of police and firefighter uniforms gathered at the Key West Fire Department on Dec. 5, when the Key West Woman’s Club delivered more than 200 dressed-up teddy bears to local law enforcement and first responders. “We keep these bears in our patrol cars, and since police...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

WHO APPLIED TO BE KEY WEST’S NEXT CITY MANAGER?

Forty-three people have applied for the Key West city manager position, including a few locally familiar names — former mayor Morgan McPherson, former planning director Thaddeus Cohen and retired Army Col. Abe Conn. (Additional applicants may be local residents, but due to potential similarity in names, the Keys Weekly...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

KEYS SEEK MILLIONS FROM FLORIDA LEGISLATURE

Florida Keys officials hope another legislative session in Tallahassee will yield millions of dollars for ongoing projects, fixes to the state’s crippling insurance industry and changes to a law that has complicated matters for local specialty contractors. Local municipalities, agencies and nonprofits relayed their list of priorities to state...
FLORIDA STATE

