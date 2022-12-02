Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
‘TIS THE SEASON TO SUPPORT MARC’S CHRISTMAS TREE LOT & HOLIDAY SHOP
It’s beginning to look — and smell — a lot like Christmas on Seminary Street in Key West. MARC’s Christmas tree lot and holiday shop opened, as always, the day after Thanksgiving. The scent of fir trees fills the air, and makes even a hot Key...
travelweekly.com
Kimpton Key West's Ridley House goes adults-only
Florida's Kimpton Key West has turned its 23-room Ridley House hotel into an adults-only property. The move marks the first time a Kimpton-flagged property has pivoted to adults-only, catering to guests ages 21 and up. Programming currently available exclusively to adults staying at the Ridley House includes weekly blackjack, monthly...
keysweekly.com
DONATED TEDDY BEARS HELP POLICE WITH KIDS IN TOUGH TIMES
An unusual assortment of police and firefighter uniforms gathered at the Key West Fire Department on Dec. 5, when the Key West Woman’s Club delivered more than 200 dressed-up teddy bears to local law enforcement and first responders. “We keep these bears in our patrol cars, and since police...
keysweekly.com
WHO APPLIED TO BE KEY WEST’S NEXT CITY MANAGER?
Forty-three people have applied for the Key West city manager position, including a few locally familiar names — former mayor Morgan McPherson, former planning director Thaddeus Cohen and retired Army Col. Abe Conn. (Additional applicants may be local residents, but due to potential similarity in names, the Keys Weekly...
WSVN-TV
Islamorada man arrested, accused of stealing electric toothbrushes worth over $1K
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - An Islamorada man is behind bars after, deputies said, he stole several electric toothbrushes from Walgreens. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Tracy Jay Mofield was seen by employees and witnesses walking out of the Marathon Walgreens, Monday morning. In a press release,...
keysweekly.com
KEYS SEEK MILLIONS FROM FLORIDA LEGISLATURE
Florida Keys officials hope another legislative session in Tallahassee will yield millions of dollars for ongoing projects, fixes to the state’s crippling insurance industry and changes to a law that has complicated matters for local specialty contractors. Local municipalities, agencies and nonprofits relayed their list of priorities to state...
Florida Woman Charged After Pulling A “Dirty Harry” In Road Rage Incident
A 35-year-old Florida woman was arrested Friday after pointing a handgun during a road rage incident with a child in the backseat. Courtney Taylor Orr, 35, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The two victims were in the same vehicle southbound on
