Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
NASDAQ
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
kitco.com
Growing gold footprint to 1 to 5 million ounces - Heliostar Metals
Due to his past work at Newcrest, Charles Funk had a clear goal for Heliostar Metals (TSX.V: HSTR). Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
kitco.com
Silver rally stops TD Securities out of tactical short
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. March silver futures have rallied more than 9% this past week, last trading at $23.40 an ounce. Silver...
NASDAQ
D Added as Top 10 Utility Dividend Stock With 4.42% Yield
Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) has been named as a Top 10 dividend paying utility stock, according to Dividend Channel, which published its weekly ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among utilities, D shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. For example, the recent D share price of $60.37 represents a price-to-book ratio of 1.9 and an annual dividend yield of 4.42% — by comparison, the average utility stock in Dividend Channel's coverage universe yields 3.8% and trades at a price-to-book ratio of 2.8. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Dominion Energy Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
3 Dow Stocks That Are Phenomenal End-of-Year Buys
The Dow Jones Industrial Average contains three amazing deals hiding in plain sight for opportunistic investors.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Why Procter & Gamble Rose 11% in November
The consumer products giant became a deal too good to pass up anymore.
The Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now, According to the Pros
Volatility in prices for crude has made finding the best oil stocks to buy a bit trickier as we head into 2023.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com
2 Buy-Rated Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore, According to These Analysts
Bad is good and good is bad. No, that’s not an extract from Orwell’s 1984, but rather the stock market’s view of the jobs market at the end of 2022. Friday’s better-than-expected jobs numbers put a spanner in the works for investors hoping the Fed will start easing its aggressive monetary stance when it convenes midway through the month to decide on its course of action. A strong jobs market is the opposite of what the Fed is looking for as it continues in its efforts to tame inflation. Therefore, the figures have sown renewed fears amongst investors worn out by 2022’s bear that another 75-basis-point rate hike – rather than a more moderate 50-basis-point increase – is in the cards.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022
MercadoLibre not only copes with challenges, but also thrives on them. PayPal's valuation is too cheap, considering its strong fundamentals. Microsoft trades well below its average P/E ratio, offering a great entry point. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
2 of the Safest Dividend Stocks On Earth
Coca-Cola and Albemarle have decades of dividend growth to their credit.
msn.com
What Bear Market? This Top-Performing Dow Stock Has Thrived in 2022.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been on a tear recently. The market index rallied 20.4% from its bottom at the end of September to the last day of November. As a result, it has technically exited bear market territory. However, it's still down about 5% for the year, while other market indexes have fallen even further.
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry reveals 5 stocks he bought last quarter - after slashing his portfolio to a single holding
Michael Burry expanded his US stock portfolio from a single holding to six last quarter. "The Big Short" investor placed bets on Qurate Retail, Charter Communications, and other companies. The value of Burry's portfolio jumped from about $3 million to over $41 million. Michael Burry bolstered his US stock portfolio...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote. Pinduoduos...
Comments / 0