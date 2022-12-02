Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made his first public appearance since he was brutally attacked inside of his home in October. Pelosi, 82, stood alongside his wife at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday night – who recently announced she would be stepping down after two decades leading House Democrats – as they received a standing ovation from the crowd. He wore a black hat and single glove on his left hand as he continues to recover from the attack.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO