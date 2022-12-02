ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

PennLive.com

Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego man arrested on weapons charges after falling asleep behind the wheel of car

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Jace E. Eastman, 23, of Oswego was arrested after Oswego City Police officers responded to a complaint of a man sleeping in a vehicle blocking the intersection of W. 2nd Street and W. Schuyler Street. Upon arrival, officers found Eastman, who was still asleep at the wheel and had a pistol between his legs, police said.
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Two firefighters injured while battling a barn fire in Otisco

Two firefighters were injured and multiple live stock died when a barn caught fire in Otisco, Saturday evening. Over a dozen fire departments responded to the scene at the corner of Finlon road and Buckwheat road shortly after 6:00 p.m. for a reported barn fire. Upon arrival, the crews were...
cnyhomepage.com

Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman

CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle

A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Two tractor trailers catch fire in Liverpool

Liverpool, NY — Smoke was bellowing through the air as the Liverpool Fire Department responded to an incident where two tractors caught fire on East Terminal Road behind the Pilot Travel Center in Liverpool. Crews were made aware of the heavy smoke at around 3:00 pm and were told...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Meet Cooper: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week

North Syracuse, NY — This is Cooper! Cooper is a 2-year-old black mouth cur mix with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse. He's been with the shelter for 7 weeks. Cooper is a steadfast companion that will be truly grateful for a second chance at life!. He has...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
FULTON, NY

