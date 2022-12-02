Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
cnycentral.com
21-year-old woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Oneida County
Bridgewater, NY — A Bridgewater woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital after a crash Monday on State Route 8. Around 1:30 p.m. a car driven by Emma Peduri, 21, was pulling out of her driveway on State Route 8 and pulled into the path of a Hyundai, State Police said.
Police release name of 36-year-old Syracuse man who died after being shot
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police have released the name of a 36-year-old man who died after being shot in Syracuse last week. Timothy Sampson, of Syracuse, arrived at Upstate University Hospital in a private vehicle just after midnight Thursday where he was later pronounced dead, police said last week. He had been shot in the chest, they said.
cnycentral.com
Oswego man arrested on weapons charges after falling asleep behind the wheel of car
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Jace E. Eastman, 23, of Oswego was arrested after Oswego City Police officers responded to a complaint of a man sleeping in a vehicle blocking the intersection of W. 2nd Street and W. Schuyler Street. Upon arrival, officers found Eastman, who was still asleep at the wheel and had a pistol between his legs, police said.
One dead following Chenango County crash
At approximately 11 a.m., New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the Town of Columbus.
cnycentral.com
Two firefighters injured while battling a barn fire in Otisco
Two firefighters were injured and multiple live stock died when a barn caught fire in Otisco, Saturday evening. Over a dozen fire departments responded to the scene at the corner of Finlon road and Buckwheat road shortly after 6:00 p.m. for a reported barn fire. Upon arrival, the crews were...
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal 2-vehicle crash on Route 8 kills Rome woman
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich have reported that a fatal two-vehicle crash occurred in the Town of Columbus, just outside Norwich on December 5th, claiming the life of a woman from Rome. Around 10:58 am on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene...
Syracuse man’s car and cell phone linked to murder near Destiny USA. But where was he?
Syracuse, NY -- There’s no doubt that Hosea Hanslip’s red Ford Fusion sedan carried the shooter who murdered a man two years ago near Destiny USA. There’s also evidence that places Hanslip’s cell phone in the same general area of his red car as it moved across the city the morning of Joel Saldana’s death.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to New York State Police, the crash occurred just before 6:15 p.m. December 5th on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls in the town of Sherburne, Chenango County. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and...
cnycentral.com
Two tractor trailers catch fire in Liverpool
Liverpool, NY — Smoke was bellowing through the air as the Liverpool Fire Department responded to an incident where two tractors caught fire on East Terminal Road behind the Pilot Travel Center in Liverpool. Crews were made aware of the heavy smoke at around 3:00 pm and were told...
mynbc5.com
Police: Lake Placid man arrested for stealing more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — A Lake Placid man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole more than $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford's over the course of several months. New York State Police arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan at the Hannaford in North Elba on Saturday evening following a complaint from store employees.
WILD VIDEO: Young girl attacked by raccoon in Ashford, mom flings mammal across yard
Video shows the girl trying to shake the raccoon off unsuccessfully.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
Bull jumps out of trailer; closes down Midlakes school playground
Check out this video captured by Midlakes Elementary Resource Office and Principal!
cnycentral.com
Meet Cooper: CNYCentral's adoptable pet of the week
North Syracuse, NY — This is Cooper! Cooper is a 2-year-old black mouth cur mix with Helping Hounds Dog Rescue in North Syracuse. He's been with the shelter for 7 weeks. Cooper is a steadfast companion that will be truly grateful for a second chance at life!. He has...
Family wants to send message to hunters after a tragic accident
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family from Camillus is mourning the loss of their son after they say he fell from a tree stand while hunting on November 26. The family wants to send a message to hunters to practice safety while hunting. 33-year-old Michael Rinaldo and his father Mike went hunting in Weedsport the […]
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children 6 months to 3-years-old
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Onondaga County Health Department has announced a pair of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ranging from 6 months to 3-years-old on Tuesday. The clinics will be held at the Civic Center in Downtown Syracuse on Thursday, December 8th from 9am to 12pm, and on Saturday, December 10th from 9am to 11:30am.
cnycentral.com
Fire at apartment building in Collegetown-area of Ithaca near Cornell campus
Ithaca, NY — Firefighters remained at Dryden Road for hours in Ithaca after a fire at an apartment building in Collegetown. The fire was reported just after six in the morning Monday at 151 Dryden Road. This is an area where many Cornell students live. Ithaca Fire says crews...
Fulton Police locate missing endangered adult
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department has found the missing and endangered 29-year-old, Anna M. Jackson of Fulton. Police were concerned with Jackson’s welfare based on the information they received about her state of mind on November 28 at 10:20 a.m. Jackson has been missing since the day of the initial report, and […]
