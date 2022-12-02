Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Fact-checking claims on why it should be harder to amend Ohio's Constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For more than a century, if Ohio citizens wanted to change the state constitution, they could. If they obtained enough valid signatures on a petition to put it on the ballot for a statewide vote, the proposal needed only a simple majority – 50% plus one – to pass.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell transferring, will play in CFP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Teradja Mitchell announced Monday he is transferring with one year of eligibility remaining. "I am thankful for my time at Ohio State," Mitchell said on Twitter. "It has been an honor to compete and play for one of the greatest universities in the world, with some of the best people in the world."
WSYX ABC6
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Shania Twain on Tuesday announced the second leg of her 2023 "Queen of Me" tour, and includes a stop in Columbus. Twain will perform at the Schottenstein Center on Oct. 23 of next year. The tour begins in April at the Tortuga...
WSYX ABC6
Where would Ohio State stand if 12-team College Football Playoff started now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Heading into championship weekend, Ohio State was on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff. But with a USC loss in the Pac-12 championship game, the Buckeyes once again find themselves in the playoff with a chance at playing for a national title.
WSYX ABC6
56 measles cases, 20 hospitalizations reported in 3 Central Ohio counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The number of measles cases in Central Ohio continues to climb. Columbus Public Health said Monday there are 56 confirmed measles cases in Columbus and Franklin, Ross, and Richland counties. There have been 20 measles-related hospitalizations, according to CPH. All but two cases have been...
WSYX ABC6
German Village Lights Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
WSYX ABC6
Schmidt's Buck-A-Puff donation drive for Charity Newsies returns
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Schmidt’s is once again contributing to the efforts of Charity Newsies through its annual Buck a Puff promotion. Throughout December, Schmidt’s will donate $1 to the Newsies for every cream puff sold at Schmidt’s restaurant in German Village and its four Schmidt’s Sausage Trucks.
WSYX ABC6
1 injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a Hilltop shooting Sunday night. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Oakley and Steel Avenues. Police said the victim was rushed to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. No other information was released. ABC 6/FOX...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus students getting new bus route info in the mail due to driver shortage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools is working to develop new bus routes starting Jan. 3. The move comes as a shortage of bus drivers is causing the district to look for new ways to get the 38,000 students who ride the bus to class. Almost every student...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus leaders trying to address issues at troubled apartment complex
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More bullets went flying at a westside apartment complex and once again, a teenager is a victim. An 18-year-old girl was shot in the arm after walking out of a friend's apartment at Wedgewood Apartments overnight Saturday. Last week, two other teens were hit by...
WSYX ABC6
Impractical Jokers bringing new comedy tour to Schottenstein Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The stars of the hit show Impractical Jokers are bringing their new tour to Columbus next summer. The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour will take over the Schottenstein Center on Friday, June 2. The tour will be in Cleveland the following day. The 30-date...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Chances for showers continue for next few days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cloudy and grey conditions continue around Central Ohio. We’re in for a few more days of that but at least the temperatures will be above average! And we’re not digging out from snow! #StayingPositive. Interactive Radar | Maps | View, Share Weather Photos.
WSYX ABC6
COTA to hold public information meetings on service changes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Central Ohio Transit Authority will hold information meetings for the public on service changes and schedule adjustments this week and next week. COTA will hold the public information meetings on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 13 at noon at its Downtown Boardroom at 33 N. High St. and online here and on its Facebook page.
WSYX ABC6
Detroit homicide suspect among 2 men arrested in Gahanna, multiple firearms recovered
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A homicide suspect from the Detroit area is one of two men who were arrested in Gahanna. On Monday, Gahanna police began investigating a report of domestic violence at Verdin Court. As a result of the investigation, police said an arrest warrant was filed for domestic violence and assault for 39-year-old Labaron Thurmond.
WSYX ABC6
Some Columbus gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gas prices in Columbus dropped below $3 a gallon on Monday. The average price of gas decreased nearly 16 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.29, GasBuddy reported. Prices in Columbus are 57.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus City Council move on several hotly debated topics Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council will tackle a number of hotly debated topics during its meeting Monday. Gun rights, tobacco, and liquor sales, as well as paychecks, are hot topics discussed at Monday's meetings. City Council voted to approve its common-sense gun legislation, banning large-capacity magazines with...
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud named finalist for Heisman Trophy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is only in his second year of college football and for the second time, he has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. As a freshman last year, Stroud finished fourth in Heisman voting behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young,...
WSYX ABC6
One year later, Columbus police renew call for tips in Kodiak Drive triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday marks one year since three people were gunned down while sitting in a car in southeast Columbus in what police called a "targeted assassination." Charles Wade, 22, Demitrius Wall'neal, 9, and Londynn Wall'neal, 6, were killed on Dec. 7, 2021, when two suspects fired...
WSYX ABC6
Fire breaks out at apartment complex near downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An apartment fire broke out early Tuesday morning near downtown Columbus. Crews were called to the Charles at Bexley apartment complex, located along Prince George Drive around 3 a.m. Firefighters said three units were damaged and the fire started downstairs and spread. Everyone made it...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect in northeast Columbus bank robbery
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank on the northeast side. Police said the suspect went into the Fifth Third bank at 5960 North Hamilton Road around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and gave the teller a note demanding money. According to...
Comments / 1