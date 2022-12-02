Read full article on original website
Strike It Rich With $340M in Hidden Treasure Buried in Texas
As a kid growing up, I remember going on treasure hunts with my cousins, vacationing in the Texas hill country with acres of woodlands to explore. We weren't looking for anything specific, just kids messing around on a Saturday afternoon. I wish I knew back then what I've recently discovered.
As We Celebrate Christmas We Must Celebrate the 12 Days of Texas Too
As we begin celebrating the Christmas season of 2022, we should also remember the "12 Days of Christmas." Then It hit me, how about we celebrate our own "12 Days of Texas?" You know, just like the song only taking into account the blessings we've received in the Lone Star State.
Texas Anxiety is Climbing and These 12 Food Items Help to Reduce it
Since the pandemic began in 2019 Americans have been struggling with anxiety. Texans are no different in fact Texas ranks in the top five states in America with the most people with anxiety. According to the latest findings from World Population Review, Texas climbs to number 2 on the list for having the most people struggling with depression and anxiety.
Top 10 Cities In The U.S. For Singles, Find Out Which One Is In Texas
Finding love in 2022 was rough. A buddy of mine recently went out on a typical date. Nothing out of the ordinary. Just dinner and a movie. A whopping $90. It's getting more and more expensive to go out nowadays, so it would certainly make sense to live someplace where dating activities won't break the bank.
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?
Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
This Dream Home is the Most Expensive House for Sale in Texas
As someone who is constantly broke because, well, I'm a DJ, I do a lot of daydreaming when it comes to the finer things in life. Such as the case with houses, especially big, gigantic expensive houses like this house you're about to see, which is the most expensive in the Lone Star State.
The Tradition Behind Christmas Tamales in Texas and How to Make Them
It's true, tamales around Christmas time are a TexMex heritage tradition and religious holiday custom. While tamales in the summer just do not make sense because of the hot summer months and nobody wants to be in a hot kitchen making those tasty corn-husk-wrapped wonders. While I start as early...
Yes Things Are Bigger and Better in Texas and Here’s My Proof
These are some things that I believe we Texans tend to brag about and they're the things we are entitled to boast about. Furthermore, we have the right to brag about everything in Texas because we are awesome people and we live in an incredible state. Additionally, there are some...
5 Amazing Christmas Trees That Are Grown Right Here In Texas
Around our household, we take the long Thanksgiving weekend to crank up the decorating for Christmas. A big part of the process is picking the right Christmas tree, and for some, this selection is serious business. When it comes to fresh, live trees, Texas is probably not the first region...
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Huge Book Shatters Guinness World Record Proving Everything is Bigger in Texas
The saying "everything is bigger in Texas" has never been so true after a non-profit group set a Guinness World Record for the largest published book in the world. How big is it? Keep reading to see. Melissa Williams Murphy is the founder of the non-profit group iWrite whose mission...
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
Get Ready for Fishing Fun As Rainbow Trout Are Restocked Across Texas
As the weather may be changing and the temperatures may be getting colder, it's still a good time to go fishing at our local area lakes and fishing holes. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is currently planning to restock our lakes with rainbow trout for some Fall and Winter fishing fun.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In Texas? You Might Be Surprised
We've all heard the saying before: one man's trash is another man's treasure. Consider the past time of dumpster diving. Texas as a whole has to be a popular state for this activity. Just think of all the dumpsters at the mall, shopping centers, and office buildings. That's a whole bunch of diving to do.
16 States In The U.S. Where The Flu Is Running Crazy, What About Texas?
It seems flu season cranks up earlier and earlier each year, and 2022 is no exception. Influenza continues to invade the nation with its usual pattern, and this season's cases are doubling by the week. In an ABC News report, 23,000 folks have been reported hospitalized and 1,300 have died...
Top 20 Cities To Celebrate Thanksgiving This Year And Texas Makes The List
Thanksgiving has always been my absolute favorite holiday. I know Christmas is preferred by many folks, but for me, there's always been something extra special about spending time with family and being thankful for our blessings. As great as this holiday is, it can really hit you in the wallet....
3 Texas Cities Are in the Top 20 Best Cities for Thanksgiving
According to WalletHub's latest findings. Last year we Texans spent an average of $300 a person during the four-day weekend of Thanksgiving. From Black Friday to Cyber Monday we Texans were shop-a-holics and it also depends on where you were on that given weekend and how much you spent. WalletHub...
Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month
They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
