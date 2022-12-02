ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Anxiety is Climbing and These 12 Food Items Help to Reduce it

Since the pandemic began in 2019 Americans have been struggling with anxiety. Texans are no different in fact Texas ranks in the top five states in America with the most people with anxiety. According to the latest findings from World Population Review, Texas climbs to number 2 on the list for having the most people struggling with depression and anxiety.
TEXAS STATE
Meow Wolf’s Mind-Blowing Experience Is Coming To Texas in 2023, But Where?

Alright Texas, you've never seen anything quite like this. Meow Wolf, the immersive arts and entertainment complex founded in Santa Fe in 2008, is coming to Texas in 2023. The New Mexico-based company has recently announced its two newest locations, both in Texas. Before too long you'll be able to round up the whole family and experience Meow Wolf in both Grapevine and Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month

They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

