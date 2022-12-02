ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary, KY

St. Mary's tops St. Dominic to win Missouri Class 4 championship

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

By Nate Latsch | Photos by David Smith

COLUMBIA – When Jamal Roberts, Chase Hendricks and their classmates arrived at St. Mary’s as freshmen back in the fall of 2019, they talked about winning a state football championship as seniors.

The Dragons accomplished that goal a year early, as juniors a year ago, but Roberts, Hendricks and St. Mary’s Class of 2023 added to their legacy on Friday by defeating St. Dominic 42-0 in the Missouri Class 4 championship game at Faurot Field for the school’s second straight state title.

“A lot of us have been playing with each other since we were little,” Roberts said. “This senior class that came in in 2019 at St. Mary’s we always talked about winning state our senior year. We just happened to win two times in a row.”

“These are my brothers,” Hendricks added. “… We’re like a brotherhood. Coach preached from June 6, the first day of practice, we can win a state championship. We knew that last year, because we had a lot of positions coming back. We just preached it, preached it. A lot of teams say they that they can win a state championship, but they don’t really mean it. Coach preached that too. We knew we could actually win it.”

Hendricks and Roberts made sure of it.

Two of the top players returning from last season’s Class 3 championship squad, Hendricks and Roberts combined for five touchdowns on Friday to lead St. Mary’s (12-2) past St. Dominic (8-6) for the second time this season.

“Obviously the game didn’t go how we wanted but I think early on we played much better defense the second time around in the rematch against St. Mary’s,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “We had opportunities there. We were playing pretty physical up front. We got them into fourth and long and the Hendricks kid made an outstanding play. We felt pretty good about things until they were able to flip the field on that punt return. I think that was a crucial point.”

On the first possession of the game, St. Mary’s went for it on fourth and 13 from St. Dominic’s 32-yard line. Junior lefty quarterback David Leonard lofted a deep pass into the end zone and Hendricks made a leaping catch beyond two defenders for the acrobatic tone-setting score.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Kzdm_0jVbS3gy00
St. Mary's wide receiver Chase Hendricks leaps for a first-quarter touchdown.

St. Dominic missed a 37-yard field goal on its opening series, but the Crusaders’ second possession ended with a punt that Hendricks returned 67 yards for his third return touchdown of the season.

After Kaliel Boyd snagged his 10th interception of the season to end St. Dominic’s third series, Roberts went to work with a 54-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 midway through the second quarter. The University of Missouri commit added a 12-yard TD run a few minutes later to push the Dragons’ advantage to 28-0 at halftime.

Hendricks took a short shovel jet sweep pass and turned it into a 45-yard touchdown reception with 9:06 remaining in the third quarter to extend the lead to 35-0 and start the running lock.

Leonard added a 41-yard touchdown run with 4:45 left in the third quarter to make it 42-0. The junior QB finished with 118 passing yards and two scores and 73 rushing yards and a TD.

Hendricks, a Division I prospect who has yet to make a decision on his college destination, finished with four catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns along with his punt return TD.

Roberts carried 10 times for 89 yards and two touchdowns — his 30th and 31st of the season – as St. Mary’s rushed for 204 yards on 28 carries as a team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C63PN_0jVbS3gy00
St. Mary's running back Jamal Roberts scored twice in the title game victory.

The Dragons gained 322 total yards of offense and limited St. Dominic to 97 yards of offense, including just 21 passing yards.

“We wanted to come out and be physical and fast and play our game,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “We played these guys earlier, but we didn’t want to overlook them. We knew they had their guy (Jackson Overton) back, their leader, and it was gonna fire them up a little bit. But, man, our guys, they locked in like I figured they would.”

The victory was the 23rd straight for Turner and the Dragons against in-state competition, dating back to the beginning of the 2021 campaign. St. Mary’s is 23-3 overall during that stretch, with the three losses coming against teams from Illinois and Kentucky.

Now Turner and his team await word on the fate of St. Mary’s after the St. Louis Archdiocese announced this fall that the school was targeted to close at the end of the school year.

St. Mary’s officials have been working to raise money to keep the school open, but there’s been no official announcement about the future of the South St. Louis high school.

“We handled what we can handle,” Turner said. “There’s nothing me or none of these guys or those guys in the locker room can do about the school. But what we could do, we could try to win a championship. We could try to keep the St. Mary’s name out there in a positive way.”

MSHSAA FOOTBALL BRACKETS | FOOTBALL SCORES

Missouri Class 4 football championship - St. Mary's vs. St. Dominic

Photos from David Smith

