Over 15 months have passed since the last big push to reduce gun violence in Gainesville. Nothing has changed, and the new push is more of the same: words with little action. Instead of focusing on the criminals who cause gun violence, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is sponsoring 13 days of activities that will make no difference and is amplifying the political agenda of an activist group that focuses more on restricting legal guns than punishing criminals with guns.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO