Duke Energy Florida, Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce power community projects with $160,000 in revitalization grants to cities and towns in Alachua County
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The Duke Energy Foundation today announced $160,000 in grants to support eight local community projects in Alachua County to aid revitalization and local economic development efforts, and help strengthen and uplift the community. A first for Duke Energy Florida, the company worked alongside the Greater...
The Barn at Deep Creek celebrates grand opening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two hundred and fifty people attended the grand opening on Sunday of The Barn at Deep Creek, a brand-new venue located at 4000 NE 156th Avenue that will host weddings, corporate parties, and charity events. One of the main goals of the event was to establish...
Tourism and Hospitality Workers and Leaders Receive Recognition Awards for Excellence in Service During a Record-Setting Year for the Tourism Industry in Alachua County
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In honor of their excellence and dedication to the industry during a record-setting year for tourism – with a reported $155.8 million paid in overnight lodging sales in Alachua County – Visit Gainesville, Alachua County presented special recognition plaques to industry workforce members nominated by their peers at the December 7, 2022 meeting of the Alachua County Hospitality Council held at the UF/IFAS Alachua County Extension Office in Newberry.
tenThing Brass Ensemble is coming to the Phillips Center on Dec. 6
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tine Thing Helseth says tenThing Brass Ensemble is excited to spread some holiday cheer. The group, which is making its first appearance in Gainesville, will perform on Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Phillips Center. Hosted by the University of Florida Performing Arts, the show will feature a new holiday-themed program. Tickets cost between $20 and $40, but University of Florida students pay $10; tickets are available from the Phillips Center box office or at tickets.performingarts.ufl.edu.
Updated: One person hospitalized after accident at CR 235 and NW 78th Ave
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 6:45 a.m. this morning, crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a reported vehicle accident with extrication at NW 78th Ave and CR 235. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck, driven by a 28-year-old Trenton man, was traveling east on...
Woman cuts boyfriend with sword
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sie’errah M Witcher, 22, was arrested Friday night and charged with aggravated domestic battery and making a false statement to law enforcement after allegedly cutting her boyfriend with a sword. Witcher allegedly attacked the victim with a sword that has a 30-inch blade, resulting in...
GPD pushes political anti-gun agenda under guise of reducing gun violence
Over 15 months have passed since the last big push to reduce gun violence in Gainesville. Nothing has changed, and the new push is more of the same: words with little action. Instead of focusing on the criminals who cause gun violence, the Gainesville Police Department (GPD) is sponsoring 13 days of activities that will make no difference and is amplifying the political agenda of an activist group that focuses more on restricting legal guns than punishing criminals with guns.
Man arrested for pointing a gun at woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Graham Gilman, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. At about 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 3, Gilman was reportedly engaged in a verbal argument with a woman when he went to his car, took out a gun, and allegedly pointed it at the victim as she walked to her own car. The victim reported that she was in fear for her life.
77-year-old Archer woman killed in Friday crash
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 77-year-old Archer woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on SR 26 on Friday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, the woman was a passenger in an SUV driven by an 82-year-old Archer man. The SUV was traveling west on SR 26 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto CR 241. A pickup truck driver by a 51-year-old man from Riverview was driving through the intersection and collided with the SUV. The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene from her injuries; the two drivers suffered minor injuries.
Mexican convicted of drug trafficking and firearm offense by federal jury
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A federal jury in Gainesville convicted Edwin Giovanny Mendoza-Verdugo, 20, of Sinaloa, Mexico, on one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, further finding Mendoza-Verdugo responsible for 40-400 grams of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. The guilty verdict, returned at the conclusion of a three-day trial, was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Man wanted on felony grand theft charge arrested for pulling car door handles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dequon Chuck Welcome, 25, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly pulling car door handles at Canopy Apartments. He was also wanted on a felony grand theft charge after allegedly stealing five phones and some cash from people who were playing basketball at Fred Cone Park in June.
K-9 apprehends woman on probation who ran from deputy
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Ashley Brittany Dames, 33, was arrested early this morning and charged with burglary, drug possession, and resisting arrest after she allegedly fled a vehicle that was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. A Florida Highway Patrol Trooper saw a pickup truck run a...
39-year-old Alachua man killed in single-vehicle crash
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Alachua man was killed yesterday in a single-vehicle crash on N CR 225 at about 6:26 p.m. The man, who was the only occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
