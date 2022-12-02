Read full article on original website
Related
For the Boundary Waters protection movement, the time is now
The only thing more valuable than the cathartic camping experience the Boundary Waters Wilderness offers is the copper that rests beneath the million acres of pristine lakes and forests. Well, I should clarify: it depends on whether you consider permanent wilderness preservation or a temporary mining operation more valuable. The...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
New House Republican leader Lisa Demuth plans to lead minority with ‘calm and conversational’ style
State Rep. Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring was recently elected House Republican Minority Leader, a prominent job for a legislator whose career in politics began almost on a whim. In 2007, only one person filed to run for three open positions on the ROCORI school board in central Minnesota. After Demuth (pronounced DAY-myth) failed to convince her husband to mount a write-in campaign by clipping a newspaper article and leaving it on his dinner plate, she launched one herself.
The newsroom that works for YOU
MinnPost’s journalism isn’t just a play-by-play report of what politicians are doing. And it’s not he-said she-said sensational storytelling either. While that type of media might get a lot of clicks, it doesn’t contribute to building a stronger Minnesota. At MinnPost, we’re focused on you. We’re...
Biden nixes Minnesota, prefers Michigan, other states to hold first presidential primary contests
WASHINGTON – DFL Chairman Ken Martin, who had fought to have Minnesota host an early presidential primary, gave up in the quest late Thursday because of reports that President Biden preferred that South Carolina and other states go first. The Washington Post first reported, based on anonymous Democratic sources,...
Minnesota state government surplus now stands at $17.6 billion
The Minnesota revenue surplus is now $17.6 billion. That’s a lot for a state that spends about $2.16 billion a month and sets up Gov. Tim Walz and the DFL-controlled Legislature to increase spending and reduce taxes. “Strong collections and lower-than-projected spending add to the fiscal year 22-23 surplus,”...
Free tickets now available for virtual MinnPost Social: 2023 Preview
Registration is now open for the next free virtual MinnPost Social event — 2023 Preview: Insights into a split Congress and a ‘trifecta’ statehouse — at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Democrats representing Minnesota in Congress have enjoyed majority status in the U.S. Senate and...
Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% faces opposition
Mike Hughlett at the Star Tribune is reporting Xcel Energy’s request to raise residential electricity bills another 6% is being roundly opposed by ratepayer advocates — including two state agencies — who say Minnesotans are already reeling from energy price inflation. From WCCO: The Minnesota Board of...
Nurses set to strike December 11
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting that the Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday morning that walkouts will start Dec. 11 and last until Dec. 31 at most hospitals. Nurses at St. Luke’s hospitals in Duluth and Two Harbors opted for an open-ended strike. Matt Sepic at MPR...
Minnesota pharmacy board says it’s ill-equipped to regulate hemp-derived THC edibles
The state agency that is the closest thing to a regulator of newly legal hemp-based edibles wants out of the business. The state Board of Pharmacy, a small agency not often in the news, repeated Monday that it lacks the people, the budget and the expertise to regulate the manufacturing and sale of hemp edibles – gummies, vapes and seltzers included. Without licensing or taxation, the small board with just five inspectors doesn’t even know the size or scope of the business it is charged with overseeing.
Democracy depends on a free press
At MinnPost, we believe that democracy depends on a free press. Not only constitutional protections for journalists, but also making our thoughtful, insightful reporting available to all readers for free. On top of that, we partner with community newspapers across Minnesota and allow them to republish our statewide coverage –...
Minnesota’s Great Northern arts festival to return in 2023 with climate change focus
What’s a Minnesota winter without pond hockey? Without ice fishing?. A warming planet is prompting a Minnesota arts festival to dive deeper into the cultural meaning of the state’s coldest season. The Great Northern Festival, a yearly celebration of Minnesota winters and artists, returns this year with a marked focus on climate change — and the local repercussions thereof. One of the slogans for this year’s festival: “Let the climate change you.”
Rule change bars extremist group members from being Minnesota police officers
John Croman at KARE-11 reports that members and supporters of extremist and white supremacist groups would be barred from serving as police officers in Minnesota under a new set of rules and guidelines adopted Thursday by the Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, also known as the POST Board.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell to run for RNC chair
Morgan Reddekopp at KSTP-TV has confirmed that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is running for chair of the Republican National Committee. Emily Beal at the Brainerd Dispatch has a story on Lynn and Jason Kotrba, Moorhead farmers whose sheep are being used in research to find a cure for Huntington’s Disease. The white-faced polypay breed is known for producing extra sugar molecules, which can help those who are diagnosed with Huntington’s and other neurological diseases.
New qualifying conditions added to medical cannabis program
Bill Strande at KARE-11 has a piece on Wednesday’s announcement by the Minnesota Department of Health that irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will be added to the list of qualifying medical conditions for the state’s medical cannabis program. Tim Sullivan at the Associated Press interviews western Wisconsinites...
Walz vows law would be changed to allow Minnesota to become an early primary state
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the to...
Minnesota Supreme Court to hear latest plea to cancel PolyMet water permit
An AP story by Steve Karnowski says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for a long-stalled copper-nickel mine. Opponents of PolyMet Mining Corp.′s project say state regulators should have included ‘end-of-pipe’ limits on discharges of mercury, sulfates and other pollutants in the water quality permit. They also say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements and that the project won’t violate clean water standards.”
Will Minnesota Democrats pass ‘most significant climate legislation in history’ next year?
In Gov. Tim Walz’s first term, DFLers in Minnesota produced lots of official reports on climate change and had plenty of grand plans meant to address the issue. But nearly all of those proposals stalled in the Republican-held Senate, or failed to even pass the DFL-led House. With the...
Walz expects next week’s economic outlook for Minnesota to be ‘relatively stable’
Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday he expects next week’s official state economic and revenue forecast to be stable, meaning that the large state budget surplus will survive instabilities and worries about the economy. That would mean that roughly $12 billion will still be available for the 2023 Legislature. Walz...
MinnPost
Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
Comments / 0