Baking Is the Holiday Activity We Should All Be Doing—& These Moms Prove It

There are so many wonderful things to love about the holidays. First, you get to spend time with your family. Secondly, you finally have time to take a break, which we could all you more of in our lives. And of course, there’s the food, which somehow seems to taste even better and be in abundance during the holiday season (you won’t find me complaining). Cooking, and specifically, baking is a great way to celebrate the holidays. Whether it’s Halloween, Thanksgiving, or Christmas, there’s always a recipe to be made. And who better to make it with than the people that matter most?

While watching a movie or playing a game with your kids is always fun, baking provides an alternative way to spend time with them that’s interactive and a way for them to flex their creativity. Andrea Evans of Beautiful Drea shared that she loves to bake with her oldest child during the holidays, specifically during October because of Halloween and it’s her oldest’s birthday. But she’s not the only one who knows what she’s doing in the kitchen. These moms, if you will, understood the assignment, and using ingredients from Betty Crocker , were able to create festive treats that will have your mouth watering and copying their recipes for you to try with your own kids.

Andrea Evans

For Halloween, Andrea Evans and her daughter made monster eye cookies (spooky and delicious)! She’s not much of a baker, which is why this recipe worked so well for her. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance recipe you and your kids can enjoy, then look no further. For the full ingredient list and step-by-step instructions on how to make these monster eye cookies, visit Andrea’s blog post, here .

Stacey Freeman

Halloween may have come and gone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start prepping for next year. To help you get started, Stacey Freeman has the scoop on how to make her spooky Halloween brownies. They’re easy, delicious and the perfect treat to get in the holiday spirit. To make these spooky brownies, you’ll need a box of Betty Crocker brownie mix, one jar of Betty Crocker frosting, and Betty Crocker Candy Eyeballs. You might also want food coloring to change the frosting colors, so check out Betty Crocker Gel Food Color. For full directions on how to make these brownies, visit here .

Teresa Gonzales

Christmas will be here before you know it and while that means presents and matching pajamas, Teresa Gonzales also knows that the Christmas season is a great opportunity to bake! This year, she and her kids used Betty Crocker products to start a new tradition – a Christmas sweater cookie party. “We all don our favorite Christmas sweaters and our goal is to bake Christmas cookies that look just like the real thing,” she says. It’s hassle-free and the best part is you only need a few ingredients. If you want Teresa’s full recipe and directions, read here .

María Sierra

María Sierra of La Cooquette decided to do a spin on the traditional holiday brownies since her kids have grown up surrounded by her Mexican culture. For Christmas, she decided to create Mexican Hot Chocolate Brownies with her daughters. “It was the perfect treat to get my toddlers in the kitchen with me, as they get super excited about anything related to chocolate,” she says. Using Betty Crocker’s Delight’s Supreme Chocolate Chunk Brownie mix she was able to customize the brownies while still having the ease of convenience needed to bake with small children. Visit here for her full ingredients list and step-by-step directions.