Picayune-KBEY Toy Drive is Dec. 7
Help make sure no child in the Highland Lakes goes without something under the Christmas tree by giving to one of several toy drives in the area, including The Picayune Magazine and KBEY 103.9 FM Toy Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Broadcast live on KBEY from 6 a.m.-3 p.m., the...
Dueling Taylor parades see silent night instead of Christmas clash
Several entries were from congregations as far as an hour away, said Ripple. He says since the scrutiny around the parades began, supporters have reached out to his church.
Dark days: Austin’s earliest sunset of the year is here
5:30 p.m. is the earliest the sun sets each year in Austin.
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
Listed For $7.95 Million, This Majestic Lake Travis Waterfront Estate In Austin Makes You Overwhelm With Exquisite Finish Out And Panoramic Lake Views
211 Costa Bella Drive Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 211 Costa Bella Drive, Austin, Texas offers you an architectural masterpiece with an exquisite finish out, and finest craftsmanship in detail, making you stop and stare for dramatic panoramic lake views and epic sunsets. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.261 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Costa Bella Drive, please contact Monica Fabbio (Phone: 512 575 3644) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Texas
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
FONDA SAN MIGUEL
As much as Austin has changed in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant. The most beloved and authentic Mexican cuisine in town — heck, maybe even in the state or the country — comes from iconic North Loop staple, Fonda San Miguel. And for nearly the entirety of this legendary restaurant’s existence, only one chef has presided over its consistently excellent menu of regional fare. Chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has made such a mark on the Austin food scene that when he died of lung cancer in 2017, the chef position at Fonda San Miguel remained empty for years.
Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
New City Hall must be ‘iconic’
With Marble Falls expected to grow in the coming years, the city will need a bigger place to do business, and talks regarding a new City Hall have become more serious in recent months. City Councilors Bryan Walker and Dave Rhodes spoke to DailyTrib.com about the current state of the...
Popular Austin rock band's trailer stolen from home day after Thanksgiving
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular rock band based out of Austin is asking for the community's help. The members of Crobot said their trailer full of equipment was stolen from a band member's home in northeast Austin. "We're a modern hard rock band," said Crobot guitarist Chris Bishop. "Started...
5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting
The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
An incredible cliffside house perched high above Lake Austin, Texas
This incredible cliffside house by LaRue Architects and Fern Santini is perched above Lake Austin, Texas with endless views, eclectic art, and eye-popping color accents. This sprawling home was designed and built atop a steep hillside, 75 feet above Lake Austin. The homeowners, a young professional couple with three small children, wanted their home to be all about ‘lake life.’
Camper disappears at Canyon Lake, belongings found by lake shore
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A 22-year-old camper disappeared at Canyon Lake over the weekend and is still unaccounted for. Aamir Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. Friday. Investigators said...
Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022
HYE, Texas — (CultureMap Austin) One Texas winery just landed on one of the most exclusive wine lists of them all. At an event held in Argentina's wine capital, Mendoza, the World’s Best Vineyards organization revealed this year’s top wine destinations for 2022. Texas' own William Chris Vineyards came in at No. 56, the only Texas vineyard on the list and one of only seven wineries from the U.S.
Fire breaks out at Avery Ranch Golf Course
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is on scene of a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in Northwest Austin where a building has collapsed. AFD says the cart barn is still on fire and the firefighters remain in defensive mode. Three additional units have been called in...
3 developments bringing over 2,400 housing units to Round Rock
One development approved Nov. 3 at the corner of University Boulevard and CR 118 will bring up to 1,550 units to a 31.72-acre property. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) More than 2,400 housing units have been approved at recent Round Rock City Council meetings. Housing developments that went before council for zoning...
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
