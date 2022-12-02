ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVU's British baller on the rise

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In another world, West Virginia’s young, talented and inexperienced power forward, James Okonkwo, would have picked up a racket, not a basketball, to make his way athletically. That racket had strings, not like a violin, but strings that were used to hit a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Grafton, West Virginia swimmers break records at Mohawk Invitational

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Grafton High School (GHS) Bearcats swim team traveled to the Mohawk Invitational, held at Mylan Park Aquatics in Huntington last Saturday. It would be another standout meet for the Grafton swimmers as they saw themselves breaking several school records in the process.
GRAFTON, WV
Navy matchup a chance for WVU to get right after losses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It has been 50 years since West Virginia has squared off on the basketball court with Navy. Luckily for the Mountaineers, now desperately in need of win after a second-half collapse at Xavier on Saturday, the Midshipmen come to the Coliseum with David Robinson nowhere in sight.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Buckhannon-Upshur Swimming travels to Mohawk Invitational

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers (Bucs) swimming team traveled to the Mylan Park Aquatics Center to compete against several schools, such as Grafton, Wheeling Park, Fairmont Senior and Morgantown, on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The Bucs would place fifth between the boys and girls in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball James Okonkwo 12/6/22

West Virginia forward James Okonkwo discusses switching from tennis to basketball, and the familiarization process with playing against larger opponents on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Athlete insight: Hadley Horne

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton High School (GHS) sophomore Hadley Horne has been selected as the highlighted athlete of this week’s Athlete Insight. Athlete Insight is used to highlight the youth of the community and bring readers closer to the faces that represent them in games.
GRAFTON, WV
Running time: PJ Louzy

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WV News) — Marathon runner and Grafton native PJ Louzy competed in the Philadelphia Marathon on Nov. 20. The Philadelphia (Marathon) ranks among the top ten in the nation’s largest races, which Louzy knew would be a high level of competition.
GRAFTON, WV
Smith, Joiner lead N.C. State past Coppin State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 33 points, Jarkel Joiner added 29 and North Carolina State beat Coppin State 94-72 on Tuesday night in a game in which the Wolfpack led from the start. Joiner got the scoring started with a 3-pointer, Casey Morsell followed with another 3...
BALTIMORE, MD
Multiple Buckhannon-Upshur players named to Big 10 football selection teams

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Four players from the Buckhannon-Upshur High School Buccaneer Football team were named to the Big 10 Conference’s postseason selection teams at the conclusion of the 2022 season. Senior Savion Farmer, sophomore Kaden Jordan, junior Ryan Kelley and junior Blake Runyon represented the Buccaneers...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The History of Taylor County Chapter Three Hundred-Eighty

The Baltimore and Ohio railroad, believing folks from the north would find the warm and invigorating climate of Florida, the new winter playground of the nation, attractive and an escape from the rigors of this section, announced three excursions to Florida from Grafton, February 1, 15, and March 1, 1910, for the low fare of $49.50 for the round trip. Since then this winter playground has attracted untold numbers of West Virginians who begins an exodus when they feel the chill of winter.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
West Virginia songwriters and performers will come together for 'Songs and Stories' at Music on Main in Bridgeport next month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A handful of local women will perform and talk about their music Sunday at Music on Main in downtown Bridgeport. Shinnston singer/songwriter Andy Benson coordinated the “Songs and Stories” series earlier this year. Shannon Jones, Holly Turkovich, Hannah Cottrill and Annie Neeley are spotlighted during the series’ second stop, which begins at 3 p.m., before Benson hopes to showcase other artists at venues in Morgantown and Elkins.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Buckhannon's Hank Phillips selected for U.S. Senate Program

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced students who were selected for the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program. One of those students is Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s (B-UHS) Henry “Hank” Phillips. The announcement was revealed on Monday, December 5, 2022, via the WVDE’s Facebook page.
BUCKHANNON, WV
South Harrison, Doddridge players earn all-state football honors

After a season in which it finished 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2019, South Harrison football has been recognized with two first-team Class A all-state selections. Sophomore offensive lineman Luke Given makes the list on offense while senior Noah Burnside is honored on defense for...
LOST CREEK, WV
Buckhannon, West Virginia hosts holiday joy on Main Street

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Friday, December 2, 2022, marked the beginning of the holiday season for the City of Buckhannon. The annual Buckhannon Christmas Parade was full of fun for everyone! Also on Saturday, December 3, Downtown Buckhannon welcomed the first ever West Virginia Dickens Christmas Festival and Faire. Both events closed Main Street while everyone participated in making holiday memories.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Time to get our 'Feast' on

Marion County and the greater North Central West Virginia region have a great opportunity to celebrate the coming of Christmas during a three-day event in Fairmont that begins Thursday. Focused on celebrating the region’s deep Italian roots, the Feast of the Seven Fishes has grown from a one-day event to...
FAIRMONT, WV
Fourth year is a charm, and unheard of for middle school students

For the fourth consecutive year, 14 students at Robert L. Bland Middle School will have their ornament designs displayed on West Virginia’s Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. Two years ago, RLBMS Principal Julie Radcliff said that to her knowledge, RLBMS was the only school to be asked to participate two years in a row.
WASHINGTON, DC

