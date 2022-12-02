Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Indiana doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old seeks to bar AG access to patient records
An Indiana physician who said she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in June is awaiting a ruling from a judge on whether the state's attorney general will be allowed to access patients' medical records and investigate abortion providers. A lawsuit filed earlier this month by Dr. Caitlin...
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug
A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
The Backlash To Losing Roe v. Wade Is Just Getting Started
The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision upending abortion rights helped Democrats stave off a “red wave.” It will continue to play a pivotal role in future elections.
Blinken tells Israeli group White House will support LGBT rights
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration will work with the administration of incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he holds to principles set by U.S. precedent.
Opinion: Women Have a Right to Reproductive Health Care
I’m tired of having the government involved in my health care decisions. The government is not a doctor. The government is not qualified to give an opinion on treatment. There are already enough problems with health care in the United States without adding more. Decisions about the treatment I receive are already between myself, my doctor, and my insurance.
A hard look at New York's controversial new approach to the homeless
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is pushing to enforce a state law that allows first responders to involuntarily commit people experiencing a mental health crisis. Advocates for the homeless oppose this. And mental health professionals are questioning it.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
When the system fails, families may pay the ultimate price
Critics say the policies of child welfare agencies, rather than acting for the benefit of children, in many cases harm families, by separating parent from child, bolstering a multi-billion-dollar foster care system, and creating legal barriers for families to reunite. Correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.
Opinion: Schools Should Teach Abortion Is a Necessary Element of Reproductive Healthcare
Remember when part of being a gentleman meant that it was your duty to defend a woman’s honor? What happened to those days?. Now, a large percentage of our population runs around calling women “murderers” without any cause.
2015 document shows scope of parties involved in SARS-CoV ‘gain of function’ research
“The coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at the origin of COVID-19 shares more than 70% genetic similarity with SARS-CoV-1 that was at the origin of 2003 SARS. Infection-associated symptoms are very similar between SARS and COVID-19 diseases and are the same as community-acquired pneumonia symptoms.” Pubmed.
US News - Unveiling The Realities of Refugee Struggles In The US.
Unveiling The Realities of Refugee Struggles In The US.Photo bywww.postermywall.com. In this article, we're going to explore the realities of refugee struggles in the US. We will look at how refugees are affected by the political and economic environment and the difficulties they face on their journey to safety and stability. We will also discuss the potential solutions that are available to help refugees access the resources they need. By the end of this article, you will have a better understanding of the realities of refugee struggles in the US and what can be done to support them. We will also provide you with suggestions on how to get involved and help make a difference in the lives of refugees.
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace Newmaker
Beautiful little 10-year-old Candace Elizabeth Newmaker had a difficult childhood right from the beginning. She came from a family that not only struggled with poverty but she and her siblings would be taken away from their parents due to neglect. Everything was supposed to get better when she was adopted by a woman named Jeane Elizabeth Newmaker. But according to Jeane, Candace wasn’t the child she thought she was adopting. She claimed Candace was defiant and mischievous and completely distant from her. Instead of getting her any kind of real help, Jeane thought the new mother and daughter would best be connected through a rebirthing ceremony. Only the ceremony didn’t go as planned, and 10-year-old Candace wouldn’t walk out of it alive.
Comments / 2