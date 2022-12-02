ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Centre Daily

Bradley visits SIU-Edwardsville following Taylor’s 21-point showing

Bradley Braves (6-3, 2-0 MVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (7-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -5.5; over/under is 132.5. BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays the Bradley Braves after Ray'Sean Taylor scored 21 points in SIU-Edwardsville's 78-72 win over the Troy Trojans. The Cougars are 3-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

