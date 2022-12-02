Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Christmas on the Bayou hitting the water December 10th
A decorated fleet of boats will take the water this weekend. On Saturday, December 10th, more than 50 boaters will show off their holiday-themed vessels and take to the parade route. The parade begins at 6 p.m. from the Gulfport Lake Launch near the Bayou Vista Golf Course then cruises...
wxxv25.com
Pets participate in Pass Christian’s annual Pet Pawrade over the weekend
Pass Christian had their annual Pet Pawrade at the War Memorial Park. It’s a tradition to do the parade the day after Christmas in the Pass. Pet owners were able to get creative for a chance to win awards based on best dressed pet, pet handler, and best in show.
wxxv25.com
Wiener Wonderland Christmas lights show returns to the Gulf Coast
A uniquely themed Christmas light show returns to Woolmarket: Wiener Wonderland. For the eighth year, the annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds is bringing awareness to Tired Dog Rescue. News 25’s Sabria Reid has more from the light show.
wxxv25.com
66th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast Wednesday
Tomorrow is the 66th annual Pancake Day at First United Methodist Church of Gulfport. Here with more are Jennifer Gates and Travis Moore.
wxxv25.com
Wiener Wonderland display lights up Woolmarket
A uniquely themed Christmas light show returns to Woolmarket: Wiener Wonderland!. All dressed in their Christmas gear, wiener dogs light up the corner of Karli Lane and Shorecrest Road. For the eighth year, the annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds is bringing awareness to Tired Dog Rescue. Homeowner Shelby Pierce...
wxxv25.com
Ninth annual Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony at Biloxi National Cemetery
It was a heartwarming day at the Biloxi National Cemetery Saturday for the ninth annual Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony. Hundreds of volunteers showed their support for 27,000 veterans and their spouses laid to rest in the cemetery. Each year, volunteers unload three 18-wheelers full of wreaths and attach red...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers across the Coast might need a little extra time to get around Tuesday evening. Officials with Biloxi and Gulfport police departments told WLOX that they have received reports of issues at multiple railroad crossings. They said the crossing arms are repeatedly going up and down...
WKRG
Coffee, ice cream, pizza highlight new Lucedale developments
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish. On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it...
wxxv25.com
‘Teachers Only Comedy Tour’ Saturday at MGCCC
His work is known as comedy on steroids, Eddie B. is coming to the iMPAC on MGCCC’s campus in Harrison County. Here with more is Jessica Crosby.
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis PD hosted Coffee with a Cop event
It was a beautiful day for coffee and conversations in Bay St. Louis. The Bay St. Louis Police Department put on an event called ‘Coffee with a Cop.’ This event is for the citizens of Bay St. Louis to meet members of law enforcement as well as build connections with them.
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
wxxv25.com
City of Pascagoula designated as World War II Heritage City
A great honor for Pascagoula, the city has been designated an American World War II Heritage City by the National Park Service. The American World War II Heritage Cities program honors the contributions of local towns, cities, counties, and their citizens who stepped into the workforce to support America’s war efforts during WWII.
WLOX
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People fighting a proposed subdivision at the old Great Southern Golf Course took their concerns to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday. Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the former Great Southern Golf Course property in Gulfport. Drainage is one of their biggest worries.
wxxv25.com
Scholarship and grants awarded to Women in Construction program in Biloxi
The Southeastern Construction Owners and Associates Roundtable, the Southern States Millwright Regional Council, and DeWalt presented a grant and scholarship tool package to the Moore Community House Women in Construction program in Biloxi. SCOAR funded a $4,500 grant to the program and the SSMRC funded a tool package valued at...
wxxv25.com
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recap
Officially ending last Wednesday, the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us. In spite of the hurricane season being an average one in terms of activity, coastal Mississippi was not affected by storms during the six-month season. Neighbors to our east in Florida were not so lucky. Two hurricanes, Ian...
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WLOX
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
Man accused of setting vehicle on fire in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex. The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week. Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30. Authorities said Clay set fire […]
ourmshome.com
An Action Movie Is Filming in Gulfport and You Could Be an Extra
An action-packed buddy movie loaded with intriguing twists and fascinating turns that revolve around a reluctant friendship is currently being filmed in Gulfport and you could be an extra cast member on the set. Morgan Casting has been tasked with recruiting stylish extras for the SAG-AFTRA action/buddy movie, “The Bounty...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport installs electric vehicle charging stations
Another charging location for electric vehicles is popping up here in South Mississippi. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport has installed charging stations on site for guests and passengers to use. This is in partnership with Mississippi Power through their electric vehicle rebate program. The stations will officially be unveiled by airport officials...
