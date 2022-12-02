Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
‘Teachers Only Comedy Tour’ Saturday at MGCCC
His work is known as comedy on steroids, Eddie B. is coming to the iMPAC on MGCCC’s campus in Harrison County. Here with more is Jessica Crosby.
wxxv25.com
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recap
Officially ending last Wednesday, the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us. In spite of the hurricane season being an average one in terms of activity, coastal Mississippi was not affected by storms during the six-month season. Neighbors to our east in Florida were not so lucky. Two hurricanes, Ian...
wxxv25.com
66th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast Wednesday
Tomorrow is the 66th annual Pancake Day at First United Methodist Church of Gulfport. Here with more are Jennifer Gates and Travis Moore.
wxxv25.com
Scholarship and grants awarded to Women in Construction program in Biloxi
The Southeastern Construction Owners and Associates Roundtable, the Southern States Millwright Regional Council, and DeWalt presented a grant and scholarship tool package to the Moore Community House Women in Construction program in Biloxi. SCOAR funded a $4,500 grant to the program and the SSMRC funded a tool package valued at...
wxxv25.com
Wiener Wonderland display lights up Woolmarket
A uniquely themed Christmas light show returns to Woolmarket: Wiener Wonderland!. All dressed in their Christmas gear, wiener dogs light up the corner of Karli Lane and Shorecrest Road. For the eighth year, the annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds is bringing awareness to Tired Dog Rescue. Homeowner Shelby Pierce...
wxxv25.com
Pascagoula community mourns after the passing of Coach Lee Tingle
Some heavy news out of Pascagoula over the weekend, Coach Lee Tingle passed away from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. A Resurrection Catholic baseball coach and beloved Pascagoula community member, Tingle was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease less than two months ago. Tingle was born and...
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Issues reported at multiple railroad crossings in Biloxi, Gulfport
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers across the Coast might need a little extra time to get around Tuesday evening. Officials with Biloxi and Gulfport police departments told WLOX that they have received reports of issues at multiple railroad crossings. They said the crossing arms are repeatedly going up and down...
WKRG
Coffee, ice cream, pizza highlight new Lucedale developments
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish. On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it...
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
WLOX
Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People fighting a proposed subdivision at the old Great Southern Golf Course took their concerns to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday. Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the former Great Southern Golf Course property in Gulfport. Drainage is one of their biggest worries.
wxxv25.com
City of Pascagoula designated as World War II Heritage City
A great honor for Pascagoula, the city has been designated an American World War II Heritage City by the National Park Service. The American World War II Heritage Cities program honors the contributions of local towns, cities, counties, and their citizens who stepped into the workforce to support America’s war efforts during WWII.
WLOX
Gautier apartments flooded with sewage
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at Singing River Apartments in Gautier are outraged after they say feces and urine began flooding their units around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. “It was devastating,” Mayor Casey Vaughan told WLOX. “I saw the tenants with their own buckets getting sewage out.”. Mayor...
WLOX
Man identified in Gulfport drowning
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport installs electric vehicle charging stations
Another charging location for electric vehicles is popping up here in South Mississippi. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport has installed charging stations on site for guests and passengers to use. This is in partnership with Mississippi Power through their electric vehicle rebate program. The stations will officially be unveiled by airport officials...
Ole Miss set to go in-home this evening with running back Dante Dowdell
Where there's a will there's a way and Ole Miss has found it. In between Friday night's state championship game and his departure for the Mississippi/Alabama Game practices on Tuesday, Ole Miss will squeak in an in-home visit with top 2023 running back Dante Dowdell on Monday. Ole Miss running...
wxxv25.com
Dismembered body found in Pearl River County Saturday
According to our media partner the Sun Herald, a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a call about human remains. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the body was identified as a...
WLOX
Gulfport’s John Archie steps down as head football coach
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the end of an era for the Gulfport Admirals, as John Archie announced Monday he’s stepping down as the head football coach. Since his hiring in 2018, his teams won the 6A Region 4 championship three times and put together two ten-win seasons.
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
wxxv25.com
Coroner identifies body found in toolbox in Pearl River County
A man whose remains were found in a truck toolbox in rural Pearl River County has been identified. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the victim is 24-year-old Seth Colter Odom of Poplarville. The body was found about 10 a.m. Saturday on the embankment of a creek on Burge...
Man accused of setting vehicle on fire in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex. The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week. Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30. Authorities said Clay set fire […]
