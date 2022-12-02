ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

wxxv25.com

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Recap

Officially ending last Wednesday, the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is behind us. In spite of the hurricane season being an average one in terms of activity, coastal Mississippi was not affected by storms during the six-month season. Neighbors to our east in Florida were not so lucky. Two hurricanes, Ian...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

Scholarship and grants awarded to Women in Construction program in Biloxi

The Southeastern Construction Owners and Associates Roundtable, the Southern States Millwright Regional Council, and DeWalt presented a grant and scholarship tool package to the Moore Community House Women in Construction program in Biloxi. SCOAR funded a $4,500 grant to the program and the SSMRC funded a tool package valued at...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Wiener Wonderland display lights up Woolmarket

A uniquely themed Christmas light show returns to Woolmarket: Wiener Wonderland!. All dressed in their Christmas gear, wiener dogs light up the corner of Karli Lane and Shorecrest Road. For the eighth year, the annual Christmas display of lighted dachshunds is bringing awareness to Tired Dog Rescue. Homeowner Shelby Pierce...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Pascagoula community mourns after the passing of Coach Lee Tingle

Some heavy news out of Pascagoula over the weekend, Coach Lee Tingle passed away from a rare brain disease at the age of 52. A Resurrection Catholic baseball coach and beloved Pascagoula community member, Tingle was diagnosed with Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease less than two months ago. Tingle was born and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG

Coffee, ice cream, pizza highlight new Lucedale developments

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – New developments are sprouting up in Lucedale that will bring businesses to the city for the first-time while other brands move locations or re-establish. On Ventura Drive, near Rainforest Car Wash and Walmart, a new shopping center is quickly coming together. The developer says it...
LUCEDALE, MS
wxxv25.com

Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church

Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport residents take concerns over a new development to Harrison Co. Board of Supervisors

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People fighting a proposed subdivision at the old Great Southern Golf Course took their concerns to the Harrison County Board of Supervisors Monday. Ken Kroupa and his neighbors have raised several concerns about the 177 homes proposed for the former Great Southern Golf Course property in Gulfport. Drainage is one of their biggest worries.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

City of Pascagoula designated as World War II Heritage City

A great honor for Pascagoula, the city has been designated an American World War II Heritage City by the National Park Service. The American World War II Heritage Cities program honors the contributions of local towns, cities, counties, and their citizens who stepped into the workforce to support America’s war efforts during WWII.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Gautier apartments flooded with sewage

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at Singing River Apartments in Gautier are outraged after they say feces and urine began flooding their units around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. “It was devastating,” Mayor Casey Vaughan told WLOX. “I saw the tenants with their own buckets getting sewage out.”. Mayor...
GAUTIER, MS
WLOX

Man identified in Gulfport drowning

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Leroy Barnes, 54, has been identified as the victim of a drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, DMR, Harrison Fire Rescue and Gulfport Fire Department Dive Team all responded to the Windance subdivision after receiving reports of a man falling out falling out of his canoe into the water. Dive teams located a body, identified as Barnes, in the lake.
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Gulfport installs electric vehicle charging stations

Another charging location for electric vehicles is popping up here in South Mississippi. Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport has installed charging stations on site for guests and passengers to use. This is in partnership with Mississippi Power through their electric vehicle rebate program. The stations will officially be unveiled by airport officials...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Dismembered body found in Pearl River County Saturday

According to our media partner the Sun Herald, a dismembered body was found in Pearl River County on Saturday morning. Deputies responded to an area on Burge and Reyer Road after receiving a call about human remains. Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison said the body was identified as a...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Gulfport’s John Archie steps down as head football coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s the end of an era for the Gulfport Admirals, as John Archie announced Monday he’s stepping down as the head football coach. Since his hiring in 2018, his teams won the 6A Region 4 championship three times and put together two ten-win seasons.
GULFPORT, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of setting vehicle on fire in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a Gulfport man who was accused of starting a car fire outside of an apartment complex. The Natchez Democrat reported city firefighters and police worked together to make the arson arrest last week. Investigators said Latrevis Clay, 33, was arrested Wednesday, November 30. Authorities said Clay set fire […]
NATCHEZ, MS

