msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
Monster Hunter Rise will be one of the best new releases for a third year thanks to 2023's PlayStation and Xbox ports
Switch in 2021, PC in 2022, and now other consoles next year
The Best Joy-Con Alternatives for Nintendo Switch — Because Joy-Con Drift May Come for Us All
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Nintendo Switch is one of the best-selling home consoles of all time. Its controllers, the Joy-Cons, are well known for their portability, versatility and also for the notorious amounts of stick drift — a problem that still hasn’t been fixed in 2022, five years after the Switch’s release. The size of the Joy-Cons also poses obstacles for gamers with larger hands. The world of after-market gaming components is filled with Joy-Con alternatives, but they are not all created equal. Whether you’re looking...
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Reveals 8 Free Games for December 2022
Amazon's Prime Gaming confirmed this week the free games that'll be given away in December 2022 following a leak which spoiled some of the titles planned for next month. In December, Prime Gaming is giving away eight different games: Quake, Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow, The Amazing American Circus, Banners of Ruin, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Spinch, Desert Child, and Doors: Paradox. Prime Gaming subscribers (so those who are subscribed to Amazon Prime) will be able to claim these games for free starting on December 1st, and alongside the full games, Amazon also confirmed another round of in-game bonuses for things like Apex Legends, League of Legends, and more.
Engadget
The Morning After: Valve is giving away over a hundred Steam Decks
Valve’s portable gaming PC handheld is a revelation for some, but it’s also expensive. So, you could try your luck getting a free one. To coincide with this year’s Game Awards, Valve is making its own Steam TV coverage of the show more enticing by giving away lots of Steam Deck consoles.
Inscryption is now available on Nintendo Switch
"An inky black card-based odyssey blending deckbuilding, escape room puzzles, and psychological horror"
game-news24.com
PS Plus Premium wins 3 new games
The new releases for PS Plus and December 2022 continue to be officially announced, but Sony has added 3 new games to the tier. Players can buy Ghostwire Tokyo, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalkersaga and Sniper Elite 5 as part of their subscriptions now at no extra cost. New PS...
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
PlayStation Tournaments brings competitive gaming to PS5 — and you can try it now
After several months in beta, PlayStation Tournaments is rolling out to all PS5 console — here's how to access this new feature.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Now Available Worldwide Today for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- 2K and Marvel Entertainment announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available worldwide on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. The PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox One and Nintendo Switch™ versions of the game will be available at a later date. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005058/en/ 2K and Marvel Entertainment announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available worldwide on Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation®5 (PS5™) and Xbox Series X|S. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The SNES Horror Game You Likely Never Played
The SNES had lots of classic games that are fondly remembered by older gamers and even enjoyed by younger fans of retro gaming. The console gave us some fantastic platformers, RPGs, and fighting games. One thing the SNES generally isn't remembered for, however, is horror games. The graphical and performance...
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
ComicBook
Pokemon Developer Game Freak Registers Surprising New Trademark
Over the last 26 years, Game Freak has been primarily known as the developer on the Pokemon franchise. The studio has been responsible for every mainline game in the series, but they have also produced a number of side projects over the years. One of those side projects was Pocket Card Jockey on Nintendo 3DS. The game released in Japan in 2013, and eventually made its way to North America in 2016. The game likely flew under the radar for a lot of players, but a new trademark filed in Japan seems to indicate that a remaster or sequel could be in the works!
ComicBook
Monster Hunter Rise Officially Coming to PlayStation and Xbox
After weeks of rumors, Capcom has officially confirmed that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Fans of the series won't have to wait long for it to release on their platform of choice either, as the game is set to arrive on January 20th. That's slightly under two years after the Nintendo Switch version's release, and one year after it appeared on PC. The game's Sunbreak expansion has also been confirmed for these platforms, but won't be made available until sometime in the spring.
