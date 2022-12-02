ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox

Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
LENOX, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $505,000 in Feeding Hills

Kevin Wyman and Tara Wyman bought the property at 154 Tobacco Farm Road, Feeding Hills, from Louis M Garvin and Mary A Garvin on Nov. 10, 2022. The $505,000 purchase price works out to $236 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow

Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Worcester for $460,000

Toan Lam acquired the property at 186 May Street, Worcester, from Allison D Read on Nov. 8, 2022, for $460,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 7,016 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy