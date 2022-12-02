Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $529,850
Maggie Hwang bought the property at 90 Woodbridge Street, South Hadley, from Timothy J Luce and Melissa A Luce on Nov. 10, 2022, for $529,850 which represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.2-acre lot. Additional...
theberkshireedge.com
Unknown future for Salame-owned restaurants in Lenox
Lenox — On paper, it sounded like a feel-good story for a Hallmark Channel movie: A local resident goes away from home, works for an internationally known business, makes a fortune, then comes back home and helps his hometown by buying up businesses. However, that feel-good story may be heading to a sad ending as FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange based out of the Bahamas, continues to collapse, along with the fortunes of Ryan Salame, who owns several restaurants and properties in Lenox.
Owner of Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse in Worcester to sell business
The owner of a Canal District restaurant that closed last month is preparing to sell the business. Adam Hicks, owner of Maddi’s Cookery and Taphouse, announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Sunday that the business was available for sale or lease. Maddi’s closed last month after being open...
Single family residence sells for $505,000 in Feeding Hills
Kevin Wyman and Tara Wyman bought the property at 154 Tobacco Farm Road, Feeding Hills, from Louis M Garvin and Mary A Garvin on Nov. 10, 2022. The $505,000 purchase price works out to $236 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
New Berkshires Restaurant is Planning a Soft Opening for This Week
One of the more popular establishments in the Berkshires recently announced that they have a second location opening up in the region. And now their new location will be hosting a soft opening this week. This past month, we learned that Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn would be opening...
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
westernmassnews.com
Local vendors, business owners turn out for Oxford Place Craft and Bake Fair
Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire. This comes after a fire back in August caused significant damages to the restaurant and its deck, forcing the owners to close their doors for the last four months. Local children embrace the spirit of giving at...
Three-bedroom home sells in East Longmeadow for $560,000
Matthew Johan and Tamara Davis bought the property at 28 Terry Lane, East Longmeadow, from A Scibelli Ret Michael on Nov. 10, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,871 square-foot lot. These...
Condominium sells for $506,000 in East Longmeadow
Zachary Osborne acquired the property at 370 Pinehurst Drive, East Longmeadow, from D Kreitzer Ret Philip on Nov. 9, 2022, for $506,000 which works out to $224 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additional units have recently been purchased nearby:. In August 2022, a 2,196-square-foot...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
Convenience store in Franklin County recognized for providing excellent service
A convenience store in Gill was one of five across New England to be recognized for above and beyond customer service.
Amherst expected to buy VFW property for $775K to build homeless shelter
AMHERST — Town Manager Paul Bockelman has signed a purchase and sale agreement for municipality to buy the 0.9-acre VFW property at 457 Main St., on which a homeless shelter and supportive housing is planned. The Town Council at Monday’s meeting expressed support for the idea, and referred the...
New England brewing company wins award for being best craft brewery in America
SHELBURNE, Vt. -- A New England brewing company is getting national attention after it was recently named the best craft brewery in America. Fiddlehead Brewing Company of Shelburne, Vermont, was nationally recognized as craft brewery of the year at the 2022 Brewbound Awards last week. Fiddlehead has experienced double-digit growth...
Dozen farms in Wilbraham, Deerfield, Easthampton, Agawam will accept food stamps thanks to grant
About a dozen Western Massachusetts farmers and farmers markets are among 65 statewide that will receive equipment to allow them to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program benefits for payment of fresh food. Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced on Monday a total of $95,000 was being allocated...
Growing Up on the Yankee Candle Compound in Massachusetts With a Water Park, Two-Story Arcade, Golf Course
Her childhood home hit the market at a whopping $23,000,000 in western Massachusetts. Kyle Kittredge's father is selling the Yankee Candle estate, a sprawling 60 acres of land with 120,000 square feet of space and eight buildings total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this...
Ziggy Bombs restaurant officially opens in downtown Worcester
After months of anticipation, a popular Worcester-based food truck has officially opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant. Customers lined up down the block Friday for the grand opening of Ziggy Bombs, a gourmet steak and cheese sub restaurant that has built a cult following in the months since the food truck launched.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 132 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,392-square-foot home on Main Street in Blackstone that sold for $380,000.
Single-family home sells in Worcester for $460,000
Toan Lam acquired the property at 186 May Street, Worcester, from Allison D Read on Nov. 8, 2022, for $460,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 7,016 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub
On Friday, musician turned beer maker Ray McNeill and his namesake brewery were local institutions. Then, over the weekend, both were inexplicably gone. Read the story on VTDigger here: A fire, a death, a bittersweet last call: The final 24 hours of a landmark Brattleboro pub.
White Christmas celebration in North Brookfield
And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.
