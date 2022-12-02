ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Former LA Trade Deadline Acquisition Signs With Red Sox

By Clint Pasillas
 4 days ago

The Red Sox get the Cold Play front man at a premium.

The slow offseason got a jolt today with a player signing out of Boston. According to reports, the Red Sox and former Dodgers reliever Chris Martin have agreed to a two year deal.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was among the first to report the news.

Martin came to LA at the trade deadline last year in a deal that saw utility man Zach McKinstry head to the Chicago Cubs. The veteran right-hander turned into one of Dave Roberts' top options out of the bullpen down the stretch, appearing in 26 games with the Dodgers posting a 1.46 ERA over 24.2 innings. He earned two saves and recorded 34 strikeouts while walking just one batter in that stretch.

The 36-year-old also had two scoreless appearances during the NLDS against the Padres.

While there was hope for a reunion in Los Angeles, chances were low that the team would match the two years and $17.5 million Martin is getting from the Sox.

All offseason, the Dodger front office has expressed a desire to stay under the luxury tax, if possible, in 2023. Moreover, Andrew Friedman has said that he didn't see the club making too many moves for relief pitching.

With the winter meetings coming this weekend, Dodgers fans can be hopeful that the slow offseason picks up some steam when it comes to player moves and signings.

David French
4d ago

Cora must use this man properly and Bloom MUST get rid of the 2 biggest roster killers in the pen. 2 spots on the roster that anyone could fill and do better. Keeping Brasier and Barnes will mentally destroy this man.

