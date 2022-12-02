Future Rebel OL Sanders Caps Career with State Title Over Fellow Pledge Reed

Future Ole Miss football teammates clashed with the Tennessee DII-AAA state championship on the line Thursday

The new month would don one future Ole Miss Rebel football player a new title to add to the end of his high school resume -- state champion.

It was fate no matter the result in the Tennessee DII-AAA state championship game between Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor and Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell Academy. Baylor features offensive lineman Brycen Sanders and MBA is led by quarterback Marcel Reed , each verbally committed to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

The game was a dandy, too.

MBA built a lead but Baylor would storm back for an emotional 38-34 win to clinch the program's first state title in nearly 50 years.

"I feel good, pretty banged up but winning cures it," Sanders told Sports Illustrated 's John Garcia, Jr. "It was the best year of my life. New coaching staff came in and brought new life to our team and program and it was a very fun season.

"I played very good this year and I’m grateful to make it through the season healthy and as a champion."

Sanders said he searched for Reed after the narrow win, but couldn't manage to find him amid the celebration. While Baylor ran the ball incredibly effectively, Reed did plenty of damage in his five-touchdown passing performance.

The duo were among the most steadfast among commitments in supporting the Rebels commitment list through the Kiffin coaching speculation in November and now they'll officially be teammates.

The pass protector has lofty goals once in Oxford for good, too.

"I’ll be graduating early and be at Ole Miss in January," he said. "I’m definitely super excited to start my journey at Ole Miss...

"I’m gonna bring a championship to Oxford!"

