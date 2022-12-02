Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Commenter posts take on current situation
"What you misunderstand is that I'm really stupid." All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Recently on the internet, there was a controversy. Is it complicated and does it require...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison loses entire student body for upcoming semester after Course Search and Enroll crashes
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have conversations about enrollment dates similar to how veterans talk about where they were stationed during wartime. Much like the battlefield, fellow Badgers enter treacherous territory, never knowing when they may be able to leave or if this is the day that it all blows up in their face.
Daily Cardinal
Hoofers hosts 58th annual Ski and Snowboard Resale
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club hosted their 58th annual Ski and Snowboard Resale this weekend. Student volunteers and the resale directing team collected ski and snowboard gear from both the public and local vendors to sell at a discounted price to UW-Madison students as well as the local community, according to resale director Alex Riddle.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin volleyball secures spot in Sweet 16
On Dec. 2, the Quinnipiac Bobcats (14-15, 10-8 MAAC) traveled to Madison to face the No. 1 seed Wisconsin Badgers (27-3, 19-1 Big Ten) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin dominated the match 3-0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-4), besting Quinnipiac in kills, blocks, aces, assists and digs. The...
Daily Cardinal
The Daily Cardinal's top 25 photos of 2022
The Daily Cardinal assembled the top 25 photos taken by Daily Cardinal photographers during the 2022 calendar year. The photos range from sports to protests to everyday campus activities. These photos were selected for their outstanding composition or for highlighting a significant event from 2022. They are arranged in no particular order.
Daily Cardinal
Jim Leonhard announces departure from Wisconsin
Interim head coach Jim Leonhard announced he will leave the Wisconsin Badgers at the end of the 2022 football season on Tuesday night. “After discussions with my family and Coach [Luke] Fickell, I will remain the [defensive coordinator] through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season,” Leonhard said via Twitter.
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz enters transfer portal
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz announced he will enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. In his announcement on Twitter, Mertz expressed thanks to his fellow teammates, coaches and support staff. “I am grateful for my time as a Badger, my time in Madison has taught me lessons that go far...
Daily Cardinal
Badgers pick up win over rival Marquette in overtime thriller
What better birthday gift to give your head coach than a rivalry win? This is exactly what Greg Garg received on behalf of his players, as the Badgers went to Milwaukee and inched out a victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles in overtime, 80-77. The I-94 rivalry game tipped off...
