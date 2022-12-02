Read full article on original website
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
cnsmaryland.org
Almanac predicts Maryland winter forecast as snowy and cold. Do climatologists agree?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a colder, snowier winter than normal in the Atlantic Corridor region, which includes parts of Maryland. Last year, the almanac predicted similar temperature and snow levels, and the year before had predicted higher temperatures and precipitation. Did previous winter seasons in Maryland match...
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
weaa.org
Maryland reports first cold-related illness death
(Baltimore, MD) -- A senior citizen is the first Marylander to die from a cold-related illness this year. Maryland Health said the individual lived in Baltimore City. The woman was between the ages of 60 and 70. Marylanders are being encouraged to dress properly for cold weather and call 2-1-1...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland suspends license of 'Ever Forward' captain
The Maryland Board of Pilots announced the suspension of the license of the captain of the Ever Forward ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay back in the spring of 2022. Captain Steven Germac was operating the ship when it became stuck in the Bay for over five weeks back in March.
foxbaltimore.com
Wintry end to weekend before rain returns this week in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 4 — A wintry chill takes over for the end of the weekend. Sunday is sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Bundle up for the Ravens' game with feel-like temperatures in the colder upper 30s. The workweek starts with dry weather...
WTOP
Baltimore sees Maryland’s first cold-related death of winter season
Maryland Department of Health officials have announced the first cold-related illness death of the 2022-2023 winter season in the city of Baltimore. Officials said Friday that a woman that was “in the 60 to 70 age range” died from a cold-related illness — an announcement that comes amid concerns about the spread of respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19 during the winter months.
$50 leads to $3 million in prizes for two lucky Maryland Lottery players
Two lucky Maryland Lottery players spent a combined $50 which resulted in $3 million worth of prizes
Here's When The International Space Station Will Be Visible In Baltimore This Week
It's a bird … It’s a plane ... It’s the International Space Station!. In Maryland, stargazers will get a special treat this week in Baltimore, when the International Space Station will be clearly visible, with the best viewing expected at 6:06 p.m. on Monday, Dec 5. On...
Wbaltv.com
While RSV metrics are trending down, flu cases are rising in Maryland
Heading into the holidays, doctors are warning that viruses are sticking around. Some illnesses are starting earlier in the season and hanging around longer than expected. Cases of respiratory syncytial virus infection were so high this fall, those hospitals across the area were over capacity and the state created a dashboard to track hospitalizations. That was just two weeks ago and, in that time, RSV cases are going down but flu cases are at a three-year high.
Maryland campers report multiple shape-shifting objects moving overhead
Assateague Island, MD.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Maryland witness camping on Assateague Island near Berlin reported watching a series of lights apparently shape-shifting at about 9 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
nomadlawyer.org
Ellicott City: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Ellicott City, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ellicott City Maryland. Located just fourteen miles outside of Baltimore, Ellicott City Maryland is a popular destination for people who like to visit local historic sites. There is even an old firehouse that has been converted into a museum. Ellicott City has several art...
Wbaltv.com
BCPS responds as teachers upset over issues with pay, health benefits
TOWSON, Md. — The numbers aren't adding up for current and retired teachers in one Maryland county. They say Baltimore County Public Schools needs to fix ongoing issues with paychecks and health benefits. Those teachers are taking their complaints to the school board. The Baltimore County Board of Education...
Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A man was shot late Saturday morning in Southwest Baltimore. Shortly before 12 pm, The Baltimore Police Department received a shooting report. When the police arrived at the 3500 Block of West Caton Avenue, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was brought to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Southwestern District Detectives at 410-396-2488, or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The shooting remains under investigation. The post Man Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Hogan issues ban for TikTok on state devices
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit the use of certain Chinese and Russian-influenced products and platforms, including the popular social media site TikTok. According to a release, it states that these entities present an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state,...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland county executives take oaths of office, not without some controversy
BEL AIR, Md. — Monday marked the start of new terms for many elected officials across Maryland. For many county executives in the region, it was the beginning of a second term. That's true for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Anne Arundel County...
Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates
Social conservatives won seats on 14 school boards across the state. The post Late mail-in vote count topples five conservative school board candidates appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Wbaltv.com
Family, friends concerned about missing man last seen mid-November
The B&O Railroad Museum is asking for help in finding a former employee who is missing. They said they were so fond of him they wanted to do whatever they could to help the family. Workers at the B&O Railroad Museum want to know what happened to Darian Boone, 28,...
