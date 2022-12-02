Read full article on original website
Pinehurst deals with Duke Energy outages as FBI investigates targeted attack on substations
PINEHURST, N.C. — The FBI is assisting Moore County law enforcement in trying to figure out who deliberately damaged two Duke Energy substations, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers. Many places, like the Pinehurst Fire Department, are opening their doors to the community who may need...
WRAL
Warrants: Substitute teacher at Middle Creek, Holly Springs high schools charged with indecent liberties
RALEIGH, N.C. — An employee of Wake County Public School System was arrested Tuesday on two charges of indecent liberties with a student. Arrest warrants link Rachel Ainsley Beahn, 20, to two schools – Middle Creek High School and Holly Springs High School. Beahn has two charges of...
cbs17
Homeland security expert not ruling out Moore County power outage as terrorism
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As law enforcement officials investigate the attack on the substations in Moore County, a homeland security expert said Monday it’s too soon to say if it was an act of domestic terrorism — but that it highlights challenges in hardening infrastructure. Officials in...
One death under investigation in Moore County to determine whether cause is related to mass power outage
One Moore County resident died during the massive power outage that occurred Saturday night after the substations were attacked. Police have been unable to confirm whether the death is related to the mass power outage or if it was just a normal medical condition that caused the death. Officials confirmed...
WXII 12
Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
State of Emergency declared, FBI investigating power grid attack in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency has been declared after the electrical power grid was “intentionally attacked” causing a major power outage in Moore County. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed those details in a news conference Sunday evening. More than 34,000 people in...
N.C. Power Station Attacker Likely Has Knowledge of How Grid Works, Says Expert
"Roughly 38,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power in Moore County, North Carolina, after gunfire on two separate substations crippled the local electrical grid.As local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies investigate what some are calling a "targeted attack," much is still unknown about the incident. Yet, one expert said that it's likely, based on the nature of the damage, that the attacker had some knowledge of how the grid functions.Meredith Angwin, an energy researcher and author of Shorting The Grid: The Hidden Fragility Of Our Electric Grid, told Cheddar News that grid operators follow a strict rule: Every...
$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
Have you seen this emu? Person becomes latest North Carolina county to lose massive bird
Another emu is on the loose in North Carolina.
hstoday.us
‘Targeted’ N.C. Substation Gun Attack Comes Amid Escalating Critical Infrastructure Threats
Two power substations serving Moore County, N.C., were attacked with gunfire Saturday evening, leaving tens of thousands of residents without power and prompting the sheriff’s office to declare a state of emergency and curfew tonight. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said at an afternoon press conference today that the FBI is...
North Carolina housefire that tragically left two kids dead still under investigation
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury fire investigators are still working to learn what caused a fire that left two children dead and one adult injured. Investigators say the fire broke out just after midnight Saturday on South Church Street. At the time of the fire, officials said there were four people found […]
Delivery driver takes package off Winston-Salem woman's porch, believed to be her new phone
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Natalie Gordon was starting to get excited. She had purchased a new cell phone and figured it would arrive in the next day or two. Gordon had been tracking the shipment and other items she bought online. Gordon was at home when a delivery driver dropped...
North Carolina man who shot his father in the head is denied parole
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
Moore County neighbors turn to shelters amid power outage
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The power outage in Moore County has impacted thousands. Duke Energy announced Tuesday they expect power to be back on for most customers by late Wednesday night. Authorities still don't have suspect information on who's responsible for damaging two substations. The weather is cold, which...
RCSO: Man with Moore County warrants found with fentanyl
ROCKINGHAM — A man wanted in Moore County was allegedly found with drugs after leaving his parked vehicle in someone else’s driveway. A resident in the area of Church Street in East Rockingham called 911 to report that a suspicious vehicle had been in his driveway for 20-30 minutes on Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
