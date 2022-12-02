Read full article on original website
Your Town Wausau: The history of Sylvan Hill
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly 50 years families and kids have been having fun at Sylvan Hill in Wausau, but it took some time before Sylvan Hill became what we know it as today. Sylvan Hill began in 1964 when the parks department acquired 46 acres of land. In...
Your Town Wausau: The history of Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If downtown is the crown of Your Town Wausau... The Grand Theater is its crowned jewel. For 95 years it’s been the city’s center of entertainment. And a whole lot more. With its marquee lighting up and looking over The 400 Block. This familiar...
Mid-State fall commencement returns to indoor ceremony
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College will return to hosting its mid-year graduation with an indoor ceremony at the Wisconsin Rapids Campus. The event takes place at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, and is designed to celebrate all graduating students, their families, and invited guests. Mid-State’s protective and...
Truckers for Tots toy drive delivers its 14th annual event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the fourteenth year Mid-State Trucking Service is collecting presents for kids in their Truckers for Tots toy drive. This year, they raised almost $70,000 for five different communities. They visit Fleet Farm locations to pick out toys for the families that need them. “We...
Free presentation on Dec. 6 to highlight ways to reduce holiday trash
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Solid Waste Department will host a free presentation on Tuesday to help people learn ways to produce less garbage during the holiday season. Waste Less this Holiday Season will be held at the public library in Wausau Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
Your Town Wausau: The Grand Theater’s iconic past and exciting future
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s one of downtown Wausau’s more iconic buildings and the history of the Grand Theatre is just as impressive. The property has had numerous renovations, but since 1900 there has been an arts venue at the corner of 4th Street and Jefferson Street. The original arts center was the Grand Opera House. It existed for 25 years. That’s when the Wausau Theatre Company made a plan to create a more impressive space.
Habitat for Humanity collecting holiday lights for recycling program
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Habitat for humanity has seen a surge in holiday light donations in the last week. They take both broken and working lights to keep them out of the landfill. The Holiday Lights Recycling Program collects about two tons of Christmas lights each year. “Everything in this...
Wausau area births, Dec. 6
Xee Xiong and Heather Kuechenmeister announce the birth of their son River Greyson, born at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. River weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces. Damian and Destiney Wampole announce the birth of their son Parker Gene, born at 10:41 a.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Parker weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
More than 50 names remain on Taylor County Giving Tree
MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Organizers from the Taylor County Giving Tree are asking for help fulfilling the Christmas wishes and needs of area children. The program connects sponsors with less fortunate children during the holiday season. Hundreds of children receive gifts through the program. If you can help please email taylorcountygivingtree@gmail.com.
Your Town: How Wausau got its name
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau is smack dab in the middle of the state and for relatives or friends who are visiting, it can seem like quite a hike or better yet, a far-away place. As it turns out, those people are more right than they think. For 150 years,...
Meet the Makers: Smith & Company Candles
What started as a small candle business that operated out of her basement in Wisconsin Rapids turned into a family biz full of love and delightful smells. Kenna Hoff and her husband, Doug, took over Smith & Company Candles after her mom had originally started the business in 2007. Since...
New environmental learning center coming to Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A simple idea sketched out on a napkin 10 years ago is becoming reality for future generations as a new environmental learning center is coming to the Wausau School Forest. School leaders broke ground Monday afternoon on the new learning center in the spot where the...
Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years, the fate of the Adult Day Center program in Portage County is in limbo. However, thanks to a new resolution passed by the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Board, the program is holding onto hope. The organization’s board will ask for...
Stevens Point struggling to get mail delivered on time
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The U.S. Postal Service is feeling the crunch of staffing shortages like the private sector, and communities like Stevens Point are seeing gaps in service. Stevens Point’s Warren Rudy says he went nine business days without getting mail, “I have to pay my bills. I...
WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen to join ‘Route 51′ for guest segment
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Meteorologist Chad Franzen will join Wisconsin Public Radio’s ‘Route 51′ on Friday for a discussion about winter weather. The show is live at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. “Route 51″ is hosted Shereen Siewert. Franzen will explain the physical processes...
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
Wausau area obituaries December 2, 2022
Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home. He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.
Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0. SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.
Kay Olson 4/28/46 – 11/18/22
On the morning of Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 76, Kay passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Kay Frances (Swistak) Olson was born in Cook County, Illinois on April 28, 1946, to Peter and Thelma (Day) Swistak. At the age of two, the family moved north to Rhinelander. Kay graduated from Rhinelander Union High School in 1964 and the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh in 1968. She renewed her acquaintance with Wayne Olson when she returned to teach in Rhinelander. They were married May 31, 1969. The couple moved to Green Bay where she taught school for several years before returning to Rhinelander for Wayne to do his apprenticeship in barbering. After subbing for a couple years, Kay started a home day care. When her kids were school age, Kay started working for Camp Fire. She was Program Director and then became Executive Director serving eighteen years in the program. She then began doing home bound teaching while still with Camp Fire, finally retiring from teaching after fourteen years.
15 Best Things to Do in Shawano, WI
The city of Shawano and Shawano Lake were all named after Sawanoh, the Menominee Chief, who led the tribe living near the lake east of Green Bay. The lumber industry in this city in Shawano County was the primary source of growth for the town in its early years, and the waterways became the means of efficient transport of logs back then.
