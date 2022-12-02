On the morning of Friday, November 18, 2022, at the age of 76, Kay passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. Kay Frances (Swistak) Olson was born in Cook County, Illinois on April 28, 1946, to Peter and Thelma (Day) Swistak. At the age of two, the family moved north to Rhinelander. Kay graduated from Rhinelander Union High School in 1964 and the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh in 1968. She renewed her acquaintance with Wayne Olson when she returned to teach in Rhinelander. They were married May 31, 1969. The couple moved to Green Bay where she taught school for several years before returning to Rhinelander for Wayne to do his apprenticeship in barbering. After subbing for a couple years, Kay started a home day care. When her kids were school age, Kay started working for Camp Fire. She was Program Director and then became Executive Director serving eighteen years in the program. She then began doing home bound teaching while still with Camp Fire, finally retiring from teaching after fourteen years.

