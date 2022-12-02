Read full article on original website
StormTeam 3: Tracking potential snow Thursday night into Friday
A few on and off snow showers have been ongoing in North Iowa along and south of US18 this morning, but those are soon to wrap up. Clouds decrease throughout the day with high temps closer to the mid 30s. We'll get to see more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the lower 30s.
Shifting storm tracks: Friday and Tuesday significant storms?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard looks at the big temperature contrasts between Northern and Southern MN today. Also, a look ahead at a big storm later this week that looks to be shifting northward toward Minnesota.
NEXT Weather: Tuesday brings cooler temps, snow up north
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will be colder than the day before, and northern Minnesota is in for some snow.The high in the Twin Cities will be 28, and winds will stay fairly light. We should also see a bit more sunshine than we did on Monday.Up north, snow showers are possible through the early afternoon. Those could make the morning commute dicey. The system could leave 1-2 inches on the ground.The next chance of snow comes overnight into Wednesday morning, mainly affecting areas just north of Interstate 94. The Twin Cities could get clipped. That system should just leave a coating behind.Wednesday will be even cooler, with a high of just 22 in the metro. Temperatures will rebound into the 30s on Thursday, and it'll be even warmer through the weekend.There's a chance of more precipitation on both Sunday and Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota. It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. About one to three inches...
Two quick rounds of snow this week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
Light wintry mix possible Monday morning
A small system will be moving through Sunday night into Monday, bringing clouds to Iowa and Minnesota. It will also bring a small chance of some wintry precipitation. Snow showers, freezing rain/drizzle will be possible, especially across North Iowa. While no accumulation is expected, even this light precipitation could make roads a bit slick for the Monday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning, and use caution if snow or freezing rain is falling.
NWS: 'Safe to say' more active weather is ahead
Maybe this will be a year where there's no talk of a brown Christmas in Minnesota. Last year, 1.2 inches of snow was recorded at MSP Airport in November and it all melted by December. And then there was a tornado outbreak five days after a snowstorm dumped 11.8 inches on the Twin Cities Dec. 10-11. That severe weather outbreak wiped out all of the snow and there was pretty much no snow on the ground for Christmas 2021.
Milder Sunday temps, with strong winds in northern Minnesota
Our temperatures will rebound nicely Sunday afternoon. The weather will cooperate with outdoor plans, including sledding or just a nice walk or jog. Some people will probably take advantage of the milder temps to clear the icy patches that formed Friday evening when our temperatures plummeted. Temperature trends. Sunday highs...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
NEXT Weather: Warmer end to week, but snow, cold ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will bring slightly warmer temperatures, but more snow and bitter cold are on the way.Thursday will top out around 32 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel cooler than that due to breezes up to 25 mph.Friday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 40 degrees in the metro. Up north will be cloudy in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.Snow will move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It'll be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and stay below average for several days.More snow is possible on Monday.
