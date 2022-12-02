Read full article on original website
Related
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal's game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
Report: Chelsea Expressed Interest In Yunus Musah
Chelsea are reportedly pondering a move for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.
Rohit sent to hospital for x-ray after left thumb injury
The India captain suffered the blow when he dropped a catch in the second over of the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka
Comments / 0