The holidays are a time when many loved ones gather. That can be a perfect opportunity to explore your family history. The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati and BespokenLive Preserving Your Family History Through Storytelling a workshop focused on the techniques for capturing your family’s legacy. The event is Dec 11 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the American Jewish Archives or streaming.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO