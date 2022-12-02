Read full article on original website
Writer Kathy Y. Wilson will be remembered December 11 during a memorial service
Friends and family will remember Kathy Y. Wilson December 11 at the Woodward Theater. The Cincinnati writer, journalist, educator and performer died November 22, after a 2020 kidney transplant failed and she developed pneumonia. Until health problems slowed her down, and there were plenty of them-congestive heart failure, fluid in...
New 'Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook' brings honest community perspectives
Among Greater Cincinnati’s neighborhood are stories of community building and displacement … prosperity and pain. In The Cincinnati Neighborhood Guidebook edited by Cincinnati Edition Assistant Producer Nick Swartsell, 33 writers come together to tell some of those stories. The book is put out by independently owned publisher Belt...
The holidays are a great time for genealogical exploration
The holidays are a time when many loved ones gather. That can be a perfect opportunity to explore your family history. The Jewish Cemeteries of Greater Cincinnati and BespokenLive Preserving Your Family History Through Storytelling a workshop focused on the techniques for capturing your family’s legacy. The event is Dec 11 from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the American Jewish Archives or streaming.
A Greater Cincinnati agency helps people experiencing homelessness keep their pets
A Walnut Hills shelter is gaining nationwide recognition for how it tries to keep people experiencing homelessness with their pets. Found House Interfaith Housing Network, formerly, the Interfaith Hospitality Network, shelters not only the pets of its clients but pets of people at other Greater Cincinnati shelters. Found House renovated...
Encore: Filmmaker Julia Reichert died Thursday at age 76
Julia Reichert was known as the godmother of American independent documentaries. She died from cancer last week in Yellow Springs, Ohio, at the age of 76. Kathryn Mobley from member station WYSO has this remembrance. KATHRYN MOBLEY, BYLINE: Julia Reichert explored the stories of working-class people in relationship to gender,...
Cincinnati State to open a location at Miami University's Middletown campus
Cincinnati State and Miami University on Monday announced they will join forces at Miami's regional campus in Butler County. The partnership will allow students at Cincinnati State to study at the university's Middletown campus and encourage them to pursue four-year degrees through the university. The campus will become a co-location...
Great Miami River Trail is nearly complete thanks to ARPA funds
MetroParks of Butler County will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and other grants to nearly complete the 80-plus mile Great Miami River Trail, a paved, mixed-use walk/bike trail extending from Fairfield to Piqua. Butler County commissioners awarded MetroParks $2.5 million in ARPA funding Dec. 5. Those dollars...
Are you getting your child a smartphone this holiday? We have advice
Parents have many questions about how much screen time is acceptable for children, especially the youngest ages. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents not let children under 2 use media by themselves, and for children ages 2 to 5, limiting time to an hour or less per day. Now...
Why aren't WCPO-TV's main anchors doing the 11 p.m. news?
For decades, Cincinnati television viewers have watched the main anchor teams deliver the news at 11 p.m., which station managers consider the most important daily newscast. Cincinnati-based Scripps flagship station has pulled main co-anchors Tanya O'Rourke and Craig McKee from the 11 p.m. news "to better position us to meet our goals," says Jeff Brogan, WCPO-TV vice president and general manager.
Condolences pour in for award-winning filmmaker Julia Reichert
Oscar winner, activist and longtime Yellow Springs resident Julia Reichert died on Dec. 1. She was 76 years old. While Julia Reichert was a self-described feminist and curator of Midwestern stories, she was internationally known as the "godmother of American independent documentaries." Her documentary, "American Factory," earned her an Academy...
Cincinnati Public's magnet school lottery is now open. Here's how to apply
Parents looking to enroll their child in one of Cincinnati Public's magnet schools can start applying now through the district's online lottery application process. This year, CPS says it's simplified the lottery process by having one extended application period for magnet, high school, and out-of-neighborhood schools from Dec. 6 through March 10, 2023.
'Tis the season for holiday debt. Here's how to spend less
The financial picture for many consumers is looking bleak for 2022. Total household debt has risen to $16.51 trillion, and that’s a 15% increase in credit card balances over last year, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Meanwhile, we aren’t saving as much. Add inflation into the mix and consumer confidence is down.
Local sewer rates will likely go up next year and there's not much time for the public to weigh in
Utility rates for the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) could go up for the first time in eight years. Hamilton County commissioners are considering next year’s MSD budget with a rate increase between 3% and 7.25%, with the lower increase more likely. MSD Director Diana Christy says the increase is...
