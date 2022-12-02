ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 6

Related
FOX 43

Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Community outraged over Dover mail-issue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
DOVER, PA
FOX 43

Shapiro gives longtime aides top jobs in governor's office

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is tapping longtime aides to take top positions in his office weeks before he is sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor, as he prepares to leave the attorney general's office for a sprawling administration that runs the nation's fifth-most populous state. Shapiro said...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
CARLISLE, PA
FireRescue1

Pa. business donates $100K to VFD in memory of owners' son

CARLISLE, Pa. — Brandon Edward Skiles is remembered as someone who was kind, gentle, loving, compassionate and caring, an avid lover of the outdoors who "would drop anything to help anyone and give the shirt off his back to help someone who needed it," in the words of his sister, Jesica Kuhn.
NEWVILLE, PA
abc27.com

New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg joins national partnership to combat gun violence

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three separate shooting events occurred in Harrisburg over the first weekend in December 2022, according to city’s Bureau of Police. One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut St. A vehicle was shot multiple...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Lone Goodwill in Perry County nears closure

NEWPORT, Pa. — Downtown Newport, Perry County is ready for the holidays. Lights hang from the tree in the square and cheerful decorations fill the storefronts. However, this year, there's an unwelcome addition to the holiday display at Goodwill Keystone Area on North Second Street. A sign on the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Wbaltv.com

Hagerstown mother decries conditions of workplace setup for pumping breastmilk

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown mother is sharing her outrage over the conditions she said she had to put up with in order to pump breastmilk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she worked at the Hagerstown Red Lobster for a year and a half. She returned to work six weeks after having her fourth child, Sylvie, but when it came time to pump breastmilk for her baby while at work, she claimed she was given a "horrendous" space.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
YORK COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court

Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New fitness center coming to Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

PSSA Assessments Released, How Franklin County Schools are Performing

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today released results from the 2021-2022 school year administration of state-level assessments: the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. “Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels. However,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy