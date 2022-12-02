Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Cumberland Valley teacher represents Midstate at Pa. ‘Teacher of the Year’ ceremony
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania named its “Teacher of the Year” today. On, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, 12 nominees for the award gathered in Hershey for the ceremony. This year’s top teacher is Ryan D. Hardesty who teaches at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County. Cumberland...
Central Pa. florist partners with Red Cross to spread holiday cheer to veterans
LANCASTER, Pa. — A local florist is making sure service members and veterans feel the support of the community this holiday season. Royer's Flowers and Gifts presented The American Red Cross with more than 3,600 holiday cards with messages of support today. It's a part of the Red Cross's...
Resources outlined for older Pennsylvanians on the road
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Department of Aging highlighted older driver safety at a Tuesday event in Dauphin County. Nearly a quarter of Pennsylvania's 9.1 million licensed drivers are 65 and older, according to PennDOT. In 2021 there were more than 19,700 crashes involving at least one driver aged 65 or older, which resulted in over 300 total fatalities.
local21news.com
Community outraged over Dover mail-issue
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
Shapiro gives longtime aides top jobs in governor's office
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is tapping longtime aides to take top positions in his office weeks before he is sworn in as Pennsylvania's 48th governor, as he prepares to leave the attorney general's office for a sprawling administration that runs the nation's fifth-most populous state. Shapiro said...
abc27.com
Cumberland County Catholic school is fundraising for new ‘STEAM’ wing
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Saint Patrick School in Carlisle recently announced their plan to construct a brand-new, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) wing. The Saint Patrick School hopes to break ground on the new STEAM project this coming spring, according to the school. The 11,000 square...
FireRescue1
Pa. business donates $100K to VFD in memory of owners' son
CARLISLE, Pa. — Brandon Edward Skiles is remembered as someone who was kind, gentle, loving, compassionate and caring, an avid lover of the outdoors who "would drop anything to help anyone and give the shirt off his back to help someone who needed it," in the words of his sister, Jesica Kuhn.
abc27.com
New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County
FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
abc27.com
A Medical Museum is opening in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum announced earlier Monday on Dec. 5, 2022, that they are officially opening their doors to the public this coming weekend. The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum, formerly known as the Edward Hand Medical Heritage Foundation, which was founded in 1982 –...
Harrisburg joins national partnership to combat gun violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three separate shooting events occurred in Harrisburg over the first weekend in December 2022, according to city’s Bureau of Police. One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut St. A vehicle was shot multiple...
Lone Goodwill in Perry County nears closure
NEWPORT, Pa. — Downtown Newport, Perry County is ready for the holidays. Lights hang from the tree in the square and cheerful decorations fill the storefronts. However, this year, there's an unwelcome addition to the holiday display at Goodwill Keystone Area on North Second Street. A sign on the...
WGAL
Some Susquehanna Valley residents frustrated by mail delivery delays
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some Susquehanna Valley residents are finding their mailboxes empty, and it's frustrating them at one of the busiest mail delivery times of the year. The Postal Service admits it has a problem delivering the mail. A tight labor market has created staffing issues. York County...
'Santa D' back on the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge with Toy Challenge
COLUMBIA, Pa. — "Santa D," also known as Bobby D from SOX Wake up Crew on 96.1, is back at it again collecting toys for children in the Lancaster and York counties this holiday season. This is "Santa D’s" eighth year doing the Toy Challenge on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge,...
WGAL
PA Dairymen's Association announces new milkshake flavor for Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The PA Dairymen's Association announced a new flavor for the upcoming 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. In addition to chocolate and vanilla shakes, there will now be an orange cream milkshake. The shakes will be available at the food court when the Farm Show opens on Jan....
Wbaltv.com
Hagerstown mother decries conditions of workplace setup for pumping breastmilk
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Hagerstown mother is sharing her outrage over the conditions she said she had to put up with in order to pump breastmilk for her baby at work. Simone Byrd said she worked at the Hagerstown Red Lobster for a year and a half. She returned to work six weeks after having her fourth child, Sylvie, but when it came time to pump breastmilk for her baby while at work, she claimed she was given a "horrendous" space.
WGAL
Pennsylvania flags to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff until sunset tonight. Flags are flying at half-staff in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1...
WGAL
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
lebtown.com
Election deniers file Nov. 8 recount petitions in Lebanon County court
Apparently as part of an organized statewide effort, a group of Lebanon County Republicans has filed court petitions demanding a hand recount of ballots cast for governor and U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 general election. The petitions challenge ballot counts in five county precincts, based on unspecified allegations of...
abc27.com
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
PSSA Assessments Released, How Franklin County Schools are Performing
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today released results from the 2021-2022 school year administration of state-level assessments: the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment (PSSA), Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA), and Keystone Exams. “Like states across the nation, we are not yet seeing test results at pre-pandemic levels. However,...
FOX 43
