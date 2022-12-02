ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why did Twitch ban Hasan Piker?

Twitch has banned one of the most prominent streamers on the platform, after Hasan was taken off air without warning. The streamer, who goes by the username HasanAbi and whose real name is Hasan Piker, is one of the most popular commentators on the platform. He’s known for his left-wing politics and has around two million followers on the platform. He also plays video games while interacting with his audience on his stream.However, Hasan had his stream interrupted on December 6 without his prior knowledge.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterUsers were met with the message: “Content from this...
Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
YouTube Gets Twitch-Like Global Emotes Starting With Gaming

Despite the advent of competition from YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, the majority of gamers continue to use Twitch as their primary streaming platform. A quick glance at statistics from February 2020 reveals the impressive hold Twitch continues to have over gamers. At its 2020 peak, Twitch had more than 3 million broadcasters under its umbrella. According to VideoGamesStats, these broadcasters altogether attracted more than 15 million daily active users, translating to more than 1.4 million average concurrent users.
