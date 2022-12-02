ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Kim Kardashian debuts new hair color, ditches Balenciaga at Art Basel

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKBwP_0jVbMXCV00

Kim Kardashian is a whole new woman.

The reality star arrived in Miami for Art Basel on Thursday night alongside sister Khloé Kardashian, dressed in a daring outfit and with a brand-new hair look.

Kardashian, 42, transformed her platinum blond locks into a darker honey color, nearly matching brunette Khloé’s waist-length waves.

And she ditched her usual Balenciaga duds amid the brand’s ongoing ad scandal , showing off her famous curves in a tiny Vex latex bandeau, oversized moto-inspired pants and slouchy thigh-high boots.

Khloé, meanwhile, showed support for her sister by wearing a black catsuit and accessorizing with the crystal-covered alien handbag ($4,955) Kim designed for Judith Leiber . She also wore Versace sunglasses and Tom Ford heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4MIJ_0jVbMXCV00
She wore a tiny tube top and oversized moto pants, showing off her infamous curves.
MEGA

After dining at Bad Bunny’s new restaurant, Gekkō, where sources told Page Six they were mobbed by fans and paparazzi , the sisters attended a star-studded party thrown by W magazine and Burberry at a private Miami residence.

Kim first went blond for the 2022 Met Gala in May, where she transformed into Marilyn Monroe and wore the late icon’s “naked” dress , to much debate. She kept the nearly white locks for months before finally switching things up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwHzr_0jVbMXCV00
The reality star has been rocking platinum blond hair since the Met Gala, going nearly white and adding waist-length extensions since May.
Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM

It also makes sense that the mom of four — who’s long served as a Balenciaga muse and a friend of the brand — is switching up her wardrobe, having spoken out against the fashion house’s controversial ad campaign featuring BDSM-inspired designs on child models.

Kardashian condemned the photo series Sunday, and said she will “re-evaluate” her relationship with Balenciaga in accordance with how they handle the matter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aK1OH_0jVbMXCV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTqpf_0jVbMXCV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7eVt_0jVbMXCV00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcz54_0jVbMXCV00

She reportedly turned down a 2023 campaign and cancelled many custom looks she had planned to wear in the meantime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9ovg_0jVbMXCV00
Kardashian posed with W Editor-in-Chief Sara Monves and model Karlie Kloss at the glossy’s party with Burberry.
Getty Images for W Magazine

Meanwhile, ex Kanye West — who has outraged the public with his countless anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, and recently accused Kim of cheating on him with married NBA star Chris Paul – has spoken out in defense of Balenciaga and its creative director, Demna.

Clearly, Kim is entering a new era with a new look and hoping to leave the drama behind.

