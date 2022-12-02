Kim Kardashian debuts new hair color, ditches Balenciaga at Art Basel
Kim Kardashian is a whole new woman.
The reality star arrived in Miami for Art Basel on Thursday night alongside sister Khloé Kardashian, dressed in a daring outfit and with a brand-new hair look.
Kardashian, 42, transformed her platinum blond locks into a darker honey color, nearly matching brunette Khloé’s waist-length waves.
And she ditched her usual Balenciaga duds amid the brand’s ongoing ad scandal , showing off her famous curves in a tiny Vex latex bandeau, oversized moto-inspired pants and slouchy thigh-high boots.
Khloé, meanwhile, showed support for her sister by wearing a black catsuit and accessorizing with the crystal-covered alien handbag ($4,955) Kim designed for Judith Leiber . She also wore Versace sunglasses and Tom Ford heels.
After dining at Bad Bunny’s new restaurant, Gekkō, where sources told Page Six they were mobbed by fans and paparazzi , the sisters attended a star-studded party thrown by W magazine and Burberry at a private Miami residence.
Kim first went blond for the 2022 Met Gala in May, where she transformed into Marilyn Monroe and wore the late icon’s “naked” dress , to much debate. She kept the nearly white locks for months before finally switching things up.
It also makes sense that the mom of four — who’s long served as a Balenciaga muse and a friend of the brand — is switching up her wardrobe, having spoken out against the fashion house’s controversial ad campaign featuring BDSM-inspired designs on child models.
Kardashian condemned the photo series Sunday, and said she will “re-evaluate” her relationship with Balenciaga in accordance with how they handle the matter.
She reportedly turned down a 2023 campaign and cancelled many custom looks she had planned to wear in the meantime.
Meanwhile, ex Kanye West — who has outraged the public with his countless anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks, and recently accused Kim of cheating on him with married NBA star Chris Paul – has spoken out in defense of Balenciaga and its creative director, Demna.
Clearly, Kim is entering a new era with a new look and hoping to leave the drama behind.
