ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Takeoff murder suspect Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, arrested

By Tamantha Ryan
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YBGi4_0jVbMWJm00

Authorities have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff .

The Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner announced in a news conference on Friday that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, had been charged with murder after being arrested on the east side of Houston, Tex. Thursday evening.

Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow said investigators used ballistic evidence, physical evidence and shooting reconstruction to identify Clark as the “lethal shooter in the case.”

Additionally, police have also arrested another man — Cameron Joshua, 22 — who was charged with the unlawful carrying of a weapon in connection to the shooting.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ , Clark’s bail has been at $1 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NaeLa_0jVbMWJm00
Houston police have arrested Patrick Clark for the fatal shooting of Takeoff.
Getty Images for The Recording A

If he is released on bail, prosecutors are asking he be placed under house arrest and prohibited from talking to Takeoff’s family, J Prince Jr. and his family, as well as Shakur Stevenson and his employees.

Takeoff — whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball — was shot and killed following a dispute in a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was 28 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41V6gp_0jVbMWJm00
Clark was arrested in Houston on Thursday.
Houston Police

Quavo — Takeoff’s uncle and Migos bandmate — was present during the shooting and could be seen on camera getting into a verbal altercation with others before the shots rang out.

The “Stir Fry” rapper died due to “gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm,” according to a report from the Harris County Medical Examiner. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPhJF_0jVbMWJm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z2xA6_0jVbMWJm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESl7Q_0jVbMWJm00

Following his death, several stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late rapper, including Drake, who collaborated with Migos on several songs, such as “Walk It Talk It” and the “Versace” remix.

“I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” the “Hotline Bling” emcee captioned an Instagram photo of him and Takeoff onstage.

“That’s what I’ll focus on for now,” Drake added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jcwfa_0jVbMWJm00
Quavo and Offset posted emotional tributes to their late Migos bandmate after his death.
Getty Images for Global Citizen

Takeoff was also honored by his cousin and Migos member, Offset.

“I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Nov. 15. “I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.”

Additionally, Quavo shared an emotional message to his late nephew, recalling some of their fondest childhood memories together, including their dreams to become pro wrestlers in the WWE.

“I love you with all my heart,” he wrote on Instagram on Nov. 12. “I’ll never leave you. l guess God jus [sic] ain’t need my help. So can you ask Him for me what I gotta do to be with you again!!!”

Neither Offset nor Quavo has commented following Clark’s arrest.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

TakeOff: Houston Man Arrested & Charged With Rapper’s Murder

TakeOff‘s murder case has seen a new development as Houston police have arrested a man and charged him with killing the Migos rapper. According to KHOU11, the Houston Police Department announced on Friday (December 2) that Patrick Xavier Clark — reportedly known as DJ Pat in H-Town — was apprehended on the city’s Eastside and he’s been charged with the murder of TakeOff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball).
HOUSTON, TX
Still Unsolved

Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar

Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail

An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Page Six

Page Six

160K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy