Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors
“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair
Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
Melinda Gates in New Relationship with Former Fox News Reporter
Melinda Gates, the ex-wife of Bill Gates, is now in a new relationship with former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre, according to TMZ. Bill and Melinda Gates finalized their divorce in August of this year after announcing that the pair would be separating in May 2021.
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair
T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal
Just hours after the romance between GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on the social media platform a photo from a decade ago and a current one. The nostalgic post also called on users to open up about who they were then versus who they were at the time of posting.
GMA fans beside themselves after Robin Roberts reveals scary illness that caused her sudden absence from show
GOOD Morning America fans have shown concern for Robin Roberts after she revealed her scary illness. She was absent from the show this week, due to having Laryngitis. Robin sat behind the desk on Thursday morning with George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes after being out the entire week. But many...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are involved in a romance. What is Robach's salary compared to Holmes?
Serena Williams’ Husband Alexis Ohanian Responded to Drake Calling Him a Groupie On ‘Her Loss’
Drake took aim at tech mogul Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, on his new album 'Her Loss,' calling him a groupie to his wife.
Al Roker’s daughter jokes about ‘mental breakdown’ amid dad’s rehospitalization
Al Roker’s daughter Leila joked about looking “mental breakdown chic” amid the “Today” show weatherman’s rehospitalization. The 24-year-old shared an Instagram Story selfie Wednesday that showed her sitting in an orange chair in front of a sign that read, “Nominate an Extraordinary Nurse.” Leila captioned the solemn snap with an upside-down happy face, writing, “it’s giving mental breakdown chic.” The American University of Paris student went on to thank her “wonderful friends and family” for reaching out amid her father’s ongoing health scare. “We really appreciate it,” she wrote. While Leila’s mother, Deborah Roberts, has remained silent on social media, she did respond to a...
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says
GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
Megyn Kelly’s Husband Reveals What It’s Like to Date and Be Married to Her
Megyn Kelly and her husband Doug Brunt discussed their early days of dating and how they've managed to stay married for 15 years.
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
