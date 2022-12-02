ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Retinitis Pigmentosa Gene Therapy Cleared for Trials

Initial safety data from the PRODYGY study are expected in 2023. The FDA has cleared the investigational new drug application (IND) of SparingVision’s gene therapy SPVN06 for treating retinitis pigmentosa (RP). “RP is a highly prevalent eye disease leading inevitably to blindness with no treatment available for the vast...
Genome-Edited Cell Therapy Reduces VOEs in Sickle Cell Disease

EDIT-301 (Editas Medicine) was well-tolerated and reduced vaso-occlusive events (VOEs) in the first 2 participants with severe sickle cell disease (SCD) treated in the first-in-human phase 1/2 RUBY trial (NCT04853576). “These promising clinical results from the RUBY trial suggest clinical proof of concept for EDIT-301 and support our belief that...
Nkarta's Allogeneic CAR T Shows Clinical Responses in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Nkarta's phase 1 study had a 75% complete response rate. Nkarta’s allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy NKX019 has shown promising responses as a monotherapy in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in updated data from a phase 1 study (NCT05020678).
Neural Cell Therapy Reduce Seizures in MTLE

Neurona Therapeutics’ regenerative cell therapy NRTX-1001 reduced seizures and was well-tolerated in participants with mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) in an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05135091). These data were presented at the annual meeting of the American Epilepsy Society, held in Nashville, Tennessee, December 2-6, 2022.1. “We are...
