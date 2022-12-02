Read full article on original website
The Robesonian
RCC’s Project Christmas yields 180 lunch bags for students
LUMBERTON — “I had no idea we would get this kind of response,” said Christy Musslewhite, the president of Robeson Community College’s Association of Educational Office Professionals as she looked over all the items donated for the Project Christmas service project. “We wanted to do a...
They Said It
“That’s a big deal for downtown Lumberton. We’re a destination.” Carolina Civic Center Executive Direct
An all-around All-American: Grossheim earns academic, on-field honors as nation’s best
PEMBROKE — Anna Grossheim can do it all. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke junior is an standout player on the soc
Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category
Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
Hope Alive receives its third denial; commissioners Campbell, Dial, Edge, Herndon sworn in
LUMBERTON — Hope Alive Inc. took another loss Monday this time with the rejection of a request for a special-use permit. The
Downtown Lumberton envisions a big transformation, starting with Carolina Civic Center
LUMBERTON — The story of the Carolina Civic Center in downtown Lumberton has had several chapters over the past century, from silent fil
McLeod Health Cheraw expedites stroke care
CHERAW, S.C. — A stroke is a “brain attack” cutting off blood oxygen to the brain cells that control everything we do — from speaking, to walking, even breathing. Most strokes occur when the arteries are blocked by blood clots or by the gradual build-up of plaque.
wkml.com
Main Event Entertainment Center Coming To Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville
A new entertainment center business is coming to Fayetteville, as Main Event has been announced as a new tenant coming in 2023 at Cross Creek Mall. The mall announced that Main Event will be part of the Sears redevelopment project, currently underway, and would open in late 2023. “Cross Creek...
Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…
Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
WECT
WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
Robeson County jobless rate up in October
LUMBERTON — Robeson County’s unemployment rate increased nearly a full percentage point from September to October, according to in
heraldadvocate.com
MCSD to hold town hall meeting about calendar on Dec. 8
The Marlboro County School District will have a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 about the 2023-2024 modified school calendar. It will be in the media center at Marlboro County High School. Light refreshments will be served. Dr. Jason Bryant, associate superintend for human resources, curriculum, instruction,...
Pembroke council hears latest audit report
PEMBROKE — S. Preston Douglas & Associates’ John Masters delivered to council members here the annual audit report for Pembroke&rs
WRAL
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
Empty Stocking Fund grows by nearly $3k
LUMBERTON — Four $500 gifts were donated to the Empty Stocking Fund so far this week adding to the previous $10,570 total. Wi
Parade returns to Marietta
The Town of Marietta and the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department again collaborated for their 34th annual Christmas Parade. The returned this
sandhillssentinel.com
Pinehurst couple introduces Kind Cookie
Erin and Nic Vandre are on a mission. The owners of Kind Cookie Company, recently launched in Pinehurst, the couple didn’t start selling cookies focused on profits. While it’s true money’s necessary to sustain business, the Vandres are more concerned about positive impact. “We want to create...
Pirates, Rams honored on United-8 All-Conference football team
Six football players from Lumberton and five from Purnell Swett earned All-Conference honors when the United-8 Conference released the selecti
WRAL
Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County
Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...
