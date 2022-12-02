ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

The Robesonian

RCC’s Project Christmas yields 180 lunch bags for students

LUMBERTON — “I had no idea we would get this kind of response,” said Christy Musslewhite, the president of Robeson Community College’s Association of Educational Office Professionals as she looked over all the items donated for the Project Christmas service project. “We wanted to do a...
LUMBERTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland Family Counseling Center wins in Homemade Float category

Scotland Family Counseling Center, a non-profit affiliate of Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, won in the Homemade Float category for the parade. “Rain and all, we had a wonderful time and were delighted to share our joy with the children and children-at-heart who braved the weather to come out and enjoy the parade,” said Executive Leader Kenzie Miller. “Many thanks to the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber and Jackson Diesel Service for sponsoring such a fabulous community event!”
LAURINBURG, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | I don’t believe God shot up the substation, but if he did…

Two Duke Energy substations in Moore County were shot up this weekend, leaving 45,000 people without power. Duke says repairing the stations could take several days. The sheriff called the attack targeted and said the people responsible, “knew exactly what they were doing.” He imposed a curfew from 9pm to 5am. The governor declared a state of emergency. The FBI joined the investigation since attacking the power grid is a federal offense.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WECT

WECT INVESTIGATES: Allegations of corruption, misconduct against Columbus County sheriff-elect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two weeks before winning his bid for re-election, Jody Greene, then-Sheriff of Columbus County, was sitting in a courtroom for a hearing. Across the aisle from him was District Attorney Jon David, who had spent the previous few weeks gathering evidence of corruption and other misconduct allegedly committed by Greene during his time as sheriff. Enough evidence, in David’s opinion, to warrant removing Greene from office.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
heraldadvocate.com

MCSD to hold town hall meeting about calendar on Dec. 8

The Marlboro County School District will have a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 about the 2023-2024 modified school calendar. It will be in the media center at Marlboro County High School. Light refreshments will be served. Dr. Jason Bryant, associate superintend for human resources, curriculum, instruction,...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst couple introduces Kind Cookie

Erin and Nic Vandre are on a mission. The owners of Kind Cookie Company, recently launched in Pinehurst, the couple didn’t start selling cookies focused on profits. While it’s true money’s necessary to sustain business, the Vandres are more concerned about positive impact. “We want to create...
PINEHURST, NC
WRAL

Bus drivers don't show up to work in protest, impacting 5 schools in Sampson County

Multiple schools in Sampson County are reporting a number of school bus drivers do not plan to work Monday or Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, the call-outs impact Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, Salemburg Elementary, Union Elementary, Union Intermediate and Union Middle school families. "The drivers are upset about not being paid...

