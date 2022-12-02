Read full article on original website
frankenmuthathletics.com
Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Grand Blanc 49 – 33
The JV Lady Eagles traveled to D1 Grand Blanc Friday night for a non-conference match up. Muth was up by only 3 at halftime, then proceeded to break the game open in the second half and win by 16 points. Alyson Peterson led all scoring with 22 points and all steals with 9, adding 6 rebounds to her totals. Emmerson Totten had 8 points and 6 rebounds. Cate Retburg led the team with 12 rebounds and added 7 points. Chloe Comstock had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. The Eagles are off until Thursday when they host conference opponent John Glenn with the Freshman and JV boys team. The JV Lady Eagles will play at 7pm following the boys’ games.
