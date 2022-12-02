ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

frankenmuthathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball beats Grand Blanc 49 – 33

The JV Lady Eagles traveled to D1 Grand Blanc Friday night for a non-conference match up. Muth was up by only 3 at halftime, then proceeded to break the game open in the second half and win by 16 points. Alyson Peterson led all scoring with 22 points and all steals with 9, adding 6 rebounds to her totals. Emmerson Totten had 8 points and 6 rebounds. Cate Retburg led the team with 12 rebounds and added 7 points. Chloe Comstock had 5 rebounds and 4 steals. The Eagles are off until Thursday when they host conference opponent John Glenn with the Freshman and JV boys team. The JV Lady Eagles will play at 7pm following the boys’ games.
MLive.com

Bay City roundup: First-year coach and rookie players celebrate debut victory

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Dec. 2, 2022. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. This story is being updated with more results... GIRLS BKB:...
WolverineDigest

Big Ten Champs And Still Perfect

For the first time in more than 30 years, Michigan is the outright king of the Big Ten in back to back seasons. Not since Desmond Howard was making plays in Ann Arbor has U-M been back to back Big Ten champions. But Jim Harbaugh and Co. ended that streak tonight defeating Purdue, 43-22.
The Spun

Michigan's J.J McCarthy Reacts To Not Facing Ohio State

The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Sunday afternoon. To nobody's surprise, Georgia and Michigan nabbed the top two spots but questions remained about who will get the third and fourth spots. A lot of fans and media members were hoping to see a Michigan-Ohio State rematch but...
saturdaytradition.com

Colston Loveland heads to locker room early in Michigan's B1G Championship appearance

Colston Loveland headed to Michigan’s locker room after suffering an apparent injury on a special teams play. Loveland was seen entering the medical tent after limping off the field. After exiting the tent, the tight end headed for the locker room. This is a disappointing development for Loveland, as he is responsible for Michigan’s only points thus far.
WOOD TV8

No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue for Big Ten crown

Donovan Edwards ran for 185 yards and a score, J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and No. 2 Michigan beat Purdue 43-22 on Saturday night for its second straight Big Ten title and a likely No. 2 playoff seed.
Scarlet Nation

Dan Lanning visits 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore

The recruiting contact period opened up Friday marking the first day college coaches were allowed to conduct in-home visits and meet with recruits away from campus before the start of the early signing period later this month. Who coaches see first is always an indication of the priority recruits in the class, and for Oregon there is one clear target who the staff wants to have in the mix once pens start going to paper later this month.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message

With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer has surprise pick for current No. 1 team

The Georgia Bulldogs enter championship weekend as the consensus No. 1 team in the nation, but Urban Meyer has a different pick. In an appearance on Big Ten Network, the former Ohio State coach argued that the Michigan Wolverines deserve to be ranked No. 1, largely on the strength of their win over the then-No. 2 Buckeyes.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
1470 WFNT

Best Once In A Lifetime Meal In Michigan

Life is full of awesome experiences and eating is certainly one of them. We all have our go to foods, but what about a once in a lifetime meal?. Your taste may not necessarily be my taste, but from the looks of the food served at this particular Michigan restaurant, we can all find something to agree on. The heritage restaurant is home to what Eat This Not That claims to be the place to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Great Lakes State.
Banana 101.5

Only Footage of Detroit Legend Milky The Clown Surfaces

Those who grew up in the 50s in Michigan may remember a prolific figure named Milky The Clown who may evoke memories of joy (or nightmare-fueled trauma, if you're afraid of clowns). Milky The Clown was a short-lived character that Troy Historic Village highlighted the life of, describing why many...

