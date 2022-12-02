ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

studyfinds.org

Best Jigsaw Puzzles for 2023: Top 5 Brain Benders Most Recommended By Experts

Our lives are consumed by endless hours of screen time. Whether we are scrolling on our phones, binge-watching the latest shows, or playing online games, there’s no doubt technology consumes a majority of our downtime. If you’re looking for a way to keep yourself entertained while detoxing from your devices, a jigsaw puzzle can keep you happily occupied for hours! That had us wondering — of the millions of choices out there, which are the very best jigsaw puzzles, at least according to experts?
wonderwall.com

Iggy Azalea unable to walk following complications from back surgery, Elon Musk suspends Kanye from Twitter for swastika post, more news ICYMI

Iggy Azalea was left unable to walk for three weeks after "complications" arose following a "rather mundane surgery" she underwent to repair lingering back issues. The rapper detailed her struggle on Twitter on Nov. 28. "It didn't end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can't remember at all," she said. "I didn't walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you'd be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don't actually move. It happens really fast." Iggy is now slowly beginning to walk, work out and recover. "It's been very mentally challenging to suddenly not be able to do anything for yourself and have no answers about when you will recover. That was the hardest part but all the Drs have been so happy with how quickly I'm getting better now that I'm back moving & walking," she shared.
Women's Health

Your 4-week express strength training plan with Alice Liveing

Fun fact: you don't need to spend hours in the gym to see results. Women's Health Collective trainer Alice Liveing is - ahem - living proof of this. Between training clients, presenting and filming for her app, Give Me Strength, she fits in short, express workouts that help her get fit, fast. And that's exactly what this plan is all about – efficient exercise to fit even the busiest schedules, especially now the festive season in on the horizon.
boxrox.com

Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?

When it comes to light weights vs heavy weights, which is best for building muscle?. Jeff Cavaliere from Athlean X weighs in with his thoughts. Light Weights vs Heavy Weights – Which is Best to Build Muscle?. “The question of whether to use heavy weights or light weights to...
studyfinds.org

How to sleep better: Exercise regularly, study shows

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Sleep is essential to robust health, but that doesn’t mean it’s always easy to come by — especially lately. The pandemic left countless people tossing and turning all night long, with insomnia rates skyrocketing over the past few years. There are endless sleep aids out there that claim to help promote slumber, from prescription pills to over-the-counter remedies, but new research out of Norway reports the best recipe for a good night’s sleep is a solid workout at the gym.
studyfinds.org

Goofing off at work is a good thing, in small doses — here’s why

DUBLIN — Most office bosses consider distractions a productivity-killer, but new findings from Trinity College Dublin suggest we could all benefit from a few more silly moments during the typical workday. Scientists report short, positive interactions that distract us from difficult work tasks, like a funny YouTube video or quick chat with a colleague, help reduce stress levels.
studyfinds.org

Clueless about booze? Few Americans know drinking alcohol can cause cancer

PHILADELPHIA — While scientists have time and time again made the link between alcohol and an increased risk of cancer, people continue to drink. Now, a new study from the National Cancer Institute suggests it’s not people disregarding the facts but rather being unaware of all the health risks that come from drinking alcoholic beverages.
consumerqueen.com

Candle Day at Yankee Candle is Live!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Starting today (December 1st) thru December 2nd, Yankee Candle is celebrating Candle Day in-store and online! Large Jar Candles are on sale for only $12 (regularly $31) with a limit of 12 per order.
couponingwithrachel.com

Air Fryer Disposable Non-Stick Round Papers 100 Pcs Save 58%

Save 58% over at Amazon on a pack of 100 Air Fryer Disposable Papers. Made of oil proof parchment paper, they’re perfect for fryer baskets, microwaves and more. Food Grade Material: Made of food-grade pure wood pulp, the quality is safe and reliable. Compared with other products, it adopts a thicker, high-temperature resistant design, which can be cooked in high temperature for up to 25-30 minutes.
Phone Arena

Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing

Apple's 2022 10.9-inch iPad which was released a little over a month ago is currently on sale at Amazon at below Cyber Monday pricing. With so much emphasis on flashy specs that the average person doesn't need, it's easy to get coerced into buying a pricey gadget that's overkill for you. That's why, the basic iPad may not sound as appealing as the more expensive iPad Air and iPad Pro, but it's the perfect fit if all you want is a tablet that's excellent at being a tablet, and not a laptop-grade slate.
12tomatoes.com

Costco Is Selling A 60,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle That’s 29-Feet Long

It’s the winter season which means if you’re anything like me, going outside the house after 4 pm is a big, fat no. I mean, why would you? It’s dark. It’s cold. And sweatpants/sweatshirts are so much cozier than jeans or dresses. Plus, contrary to popular...
Mic

75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...

