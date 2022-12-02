Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
Related
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
kwos.com
Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia
Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
KOMU
Columbia drops ordinance for logo trash bags. What's next for residents?
COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change an ordinance which required residents to use trash bags with city logos for curbside pickup. Starting Tuesday, residents can use whichever trash bag they prefer for their garbage. Residents still need to put out their trash on their authorized...
KTLO
Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County
A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
2022’s Miss Missouri preparing to compete for the title of ‘Miss America’
ST. LOUIS – Clare Marie Kuebler, Miss Missouri 2022, is heading to Connecticut to compete for the title of Miss America. She stopped by to share what it was like being crowned, as well as her time as a student/dance team member at the University of Missouri – Columbia.
KOMU
Pat Fowler answers question about trash ordinance on Facebook
Columbia drops ordinance for logo trash bags. What's next for residents?. Starting Tuesday, residents can use whichever trash bag they prefer for curbside pickup.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed
Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959
Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s Winter Wonderland opens with good crowds at Shelter
Columbia residents packed the popular Shelter Gardens on Friday and Saturday evenings to experience the Winter Wonderland garden of lights. Shelter’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony was Thursday, where patrons got a sneak peak at Winter Wonderland. It formally opened on Friday. The gardens were packed on Friday and...
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre
What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
KOMU
Voluntary Action Center's annual holiday gift drive helps more than 3,000 individuals
COLUMBIA - The Voluntary Action Center is spreading holiday cheer with its 39th annual holiday program. This year, VAC is sponsoring 3,052 individuals. “We’re supporting 1,030 families, roughly,” Ed Stansberry, VAC’s executive director, said. “We will be providing food and gifts to them for the holidays.”
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
KOMU
MU to potentially choose official MU BBQ sauce developed by food science students
COLUMBIA - MU's food science students will hold a taste test Tuesday for the public to test out their newly developed barbecue sauces. The favorite sauce from the taste test has the potential to be brought to market by Mizzou Licensing and Trademarks. "The idea of having an MU branded...
The historic 'Harris House' in Sedalia, Missouri is picture-perfect for being over 100 years old
The Harris House in Sedalia, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Harris House is located on West Sixth Street in Pettis County in Sedalia, Missouri. It was constructed in 1895.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Columbia man arrested early this morning for murder last night on Newton Drive
A Columbia man is arrested for a murder last night on the city’s north side. Corey Blueitt, 43, was taken into custody early this morning on charges of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. Officers were called the 2000 block of Newton Drive last...
Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave. The post Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
KOMU
Major Columbia employer MBS announces job layoffs amid shift toward digital learning
COLUMBIA - MBS Textbook Exchange, a wholesale textbook distribution company that has been in Columbia since 1909, announced Tuesday that is "reducing its workforce and reorganizing a number of roles" in its business. In an email, Carolyn Brown, the senior vice president and chief communications officer of MBS' parent company,...
Comments / 0