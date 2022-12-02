ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwos.com

Restaurant known for its Louisiana shrimp and Cajun ribeye heading to Columbia

Columbia’s city council has given the green light to a popular new Cajun restaurant that’s co-owned by former New Orleans star quarterback Drew Brees. The city council has approved a plan for Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar to build in the Broadway Bluffs, near Highway 63. It will be located in the former Houlihan’s restaurant location, and will include a patio. Walk-On’s is known for its Louisiana shrimp and catfish, along with Cajun ribeye. It’s also known for its other seafood and burgers so large that you need two hands to eat them.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia drops ordinance for logo trash bags. What's next for residents?

COLUMBIA - Columbia City Council voted unanimously Monday night to change an ordinance which required residents to use trash bags with city logos for curbside pickup. Starting Tuesday, residents can use whichever trash bag they prefer for their garbage. Residents still need to put out their trash on their authorized...
COLUMBIA, MO
KTLO

Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County

A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event

UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyed

Pitcher Store, Fulton, Missouri.Photo byThephotogNB, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Pitcher Store was a historic building used as a general store, a post office for a short period, and a residence. At first glance, you see a structure that’s very old and it appears it could collapse with a strong wind. This building was located in Fulton, Missouri (Callaway County). In 2001, some 21 years ago, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
FULTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959

Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel, Columbia, Missouri.Photo byHornColumbia, CC0 1.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1929, the historic hotel complex of the Pierce Pennant Motel Hotel (later Candlelight Lodge) was constructed. It's located at 1406 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia, Missouri. In 1982, this complex was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia’s Winter Wonderland opens with good crowds at Shelter

Columbia residents packed the popular Shelter Gardens on Friday and Saturday evenings to experience the Winter Wonderland garden of lights. Shelter’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony was Thursday, where patrons got a sneak peak at Winter Wonderland. It formally opened on Friday. The gardens were packed on Friday and...
COLUMBIA, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatre

What used to be the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Columbia, Missouri.Photo byMe5000, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There's excitement to see an old building repurposed like the old Coca-Cola Bottling Company Building that was built in 1935 at 10 Hitt Street in Columbia, Missouri. In 2006, this building was added to the list of the National Register of Historic Places.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area

A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
ASHLAND, MO
KICK AM 1530

The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed

Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Details are limited following a fire in central Columbia early Tuesday morning. Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 4:05 a.m. that the Columbia Fire Department was responding to the fire in the 1100 block of Lakeview Avenue. CFD is working a fire incident in the 1100 block of Lakeview Ave. The post Crews respond to fire early Tuesday morning in central Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy