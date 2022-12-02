Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Rams become 8th defending Super Bowl champ with losing mark
The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other
Why the Kanas City Chiefs Are No Longer the Juggernaut They Used to Be
Colin Cowherd: “It’s much easier to be the ‘hunter’ than the ‘hunted’ and that’s what Kansas City is now. Kansas City gets every team’s best shot, and they get every coaching staff’s best game plan. Kansas City is the NFL’s most hunted. You’re going to spend the offseason if you’re Cincinnati and you’re Buffalo copying some of their offensive genius, and you’ll spend the offseason defensively drafting and acquiring people that can make their life more miserable. The Chiefs are the standard in the NFL now, and the Bills and Bengals now have the quarterbacks to go toe-to-toe. When the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill we said they’d still score a bunch of points and they’ll still be very productive but they will miss his lightning, they will not score as quickly, they will not be able to come back from 24-0, or 17-0 down, and Cincinnati and Buffalo now know it. We never questioned whether Kansas City could be smart, brilliant, win, and be productive but they miss Tyreek Hill’s lightning. They feel like a heavyweight fighter that doesn’t quite have the knockout punch they used to; can’t claw back after being beaten in the early rounds like they used to. Instead of Travis Kelce being the no. 2 to Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce is now the no. 1 to Marques Valdez-Scantling and Juju Smith-Schuster. It is not the same. Even as great as the New England dynasty was, they had a 10-year drought and needed a weird Seahawks play call throwing at the one and a half yard line to get that Super Bowl. Now you’ve got Joe Burrow with weapons and Josh Allen with weapons, and what’s scary if you’re the Chiefs is now they’ve got running games and both can keep Mahomes off the field.” (Full Segment Above)
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Panthers Make Surprising Decision Regarding Baker Mayfield's Future
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, which will effectively place him on waivers, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (December 5). "Sources: The #Panthers are expected to release QB Baker Mayfield. He'll hit waivers when it's...
Colin Cowherd Rips Tua Tagovailoa: 'He's Not a Playmaker Who Elevates Team'
Colin Cowherd: “Tua is kind of what we thought he was, we gotta be honest about this. Everybody in life and in sports reacts differently based on circumstances. Joe Burrow got to a Super Bowl with a bad o-line, Joe Burrow is winning games without Joe Mixon, JaMarr Chase was out about a month— Joe Burrow wins. That’s NOT Tua. If Tua has to face a great defense, has a little pressure, he was obviously rattled early, off his game, lacked confidence, got hit, had no interest as a small guy getting hit by the Niners, missed open throws, he was totally off, I think it was in his head... He made one big throw all day to a wide open Tyreek Hill… that was it. They couldn’t get to the red zone, he couldn’t hit the open throws, he’s not a playmaker, he’s always been small, he’s just not a guy who is going to elevate people in crisis, that’s not what he is. You give him a great coach, you give him great weapons, guys are healthy— you can score a lot of points and win a lot of games but he’s not a Burrow, he’s not a Mahomes, he’s not a Herbert, he’s not an Allen… he’s not going to overcome obstacles, pot holes, and flat tires. That’s not what he is and you saw it on display there [vs. San Francisco]. It doesn’t mean you can’t win games, doesn’t mean he couldn’t shock people in the playoffs or go on the road and beat somebody, but to win time and time again you need ‘special’ at that position and I just don’t think that’s what he is. Great kid, heck of a leader, accurate distributor, physical limitations, got some alpha, ‘guy’s guy’, everybody loves him but there are limitations. Most Dolphins fans are pretty realistic, they know what they have. They have a brilliant young coach, the fastest football player in the world, and when everything is right, Tua can distribute. But in the NFL, especially in December and January, there are games that nothing goes right for a half, and that’s when Burrow, Mahomes, and Josh Allen are special.” (Full Segment Above)
Tennessee Titans Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has been "relieved of his duties," according to a news release shared on the team's official website Tuesday (December 6). Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden, who has been with the team for seven seasons, will take over as the head of player personnel for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season while the team plans to undergo preliminary work for a permanent general manager and launch a "comprehensive search" upon the conclusion of the season.
WISDOM TOOTH WONDER: Bengals Fan Captures Hilarious Thoughts On Joe Burrow
Prior to the game in Tennessee, a die-hard Bengals fan had her wisdom teeth removed and recorded her thoughts on the Bengals Super-Star, Joe Burrow. Click the Tweet below to check out the hilarious moment!
Agents Are Persuading Players to Opt-Out of Bowl Games
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is opting out of the College Football Playoff because he wants to nurse his lingering hamstring injury and get ready for the NFL Draft. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn call it out for what it is, a charade.
Sports: Tom Brady Cursed Out The Bucs Punter During Monday Night Football.
Tom Brady Cursed Out The Bucs Punter During Monday Night Football. Another Tom Brady Comeback Gave The Bucs a Last-Minute Win Over The Saints. Brazil's Manager Even Got in on a Goal Celebration During Their Blowout Win Over South Korea in The World Cup. The Rockets Beat James Harden and...
