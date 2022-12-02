ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Waco Wonderland' returns to downtown Waco this weekend

Waco Wonderland is making its return to downtown Waco this weekend.

The annual holiday celebration will run Friday night through Sunday afternoon in Heritage Square. It will feature a 'Mistletoe Market' full of food and vendors, a chance to meet Santa, rides and a parade.

The Heritage Square tree lighting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday night.

The downtown parade kicks off on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and will travel along Austin Avenue from 11th Street to 3rd Street.

Wristbands for rides can be purchased for $10. A Ferris wheel, train, and snow tube hill will be available for guests.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

More information about parking and wristbands can be found on the Waco Wonderland website .

