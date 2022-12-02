Read full article on original website
Holiday Heroes: Reins of Life
LYDICK, Ind. - ABC57's Holiday Heroes has returned for the holiday season. Throughout December, ABC57 shines a light on the people and charities that go out of their way to help others across Michiana. To start the season of giving, meteorologist Dave Caulfield stopped by Reins of Life, a nonprofit...
Celebration of Life for Garvin Roberson to be held December 10
ELKHART, Ind. - A Celebration of Life will be held for Garvin Roberson at 2 p.m. on December 10 at the North Side Gymnasium, Roberson's brother, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, announced. The public is invited to attend the celebration. The North Side Gymnasium is located at 300 Lawrence St. in...
Connect with local history this holiday season at Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--A lot has changed throughout South Bend’s history, but some things have stood the test of time! The History Museum closes its 125th year anniversary of the mansion with Christmas at Copshaholm. According to Marilyn Thompson, Marketing Director of the History Museum, decorating the house begins on...
South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood celebrates new center
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- South Bend's Southeast Neighborhood now has a brand-new facility open to the public. The Southeast Neighborhood Center, which celebrated its ribbon cutting Monday, is home to a computer lab, Head Start, the Bowen Center, and more. Community partners said there is a big need for childcare, healthcare,...
Free pancake breakfast, photos with Santa at Ivy Tech South Bend December 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart is hosting a free pancake breakfast on Saturday at its South Bend campus. The breakfast will run from 9 a.m. to noon. During the breakfast, kids can enjoy crafts and visit with Santa, who will be at the event for photo opportunities.
Santa's Elficers Food Drive accepting donations through December 19
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend FOP Lodge #36 is hosting a food drive to support families in need this holiday season as part of its Santa's Elficers program. Donations for the drive can be dropped off at a number of locations through December 19. Donations can be dropped...
Ironworks Ice Rink schedule released
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department released the skating schedule for the new Ironworks Ice Rink near downtown. While guests can pay at the counter, it's recommended to reserve a spot ahead of time to guarantee a slot. Guests can choose from a number of sessions:. Mondays...
Two injured in fire on Chapman Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people were injured in a fire in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue Monday morning, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. At 11:48 a.m., crews were called to the area for an apartment fire. Black smoke could be seen in the sky as firefighters made their...
Goshen Theater hosts free showing of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation December 10
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Theater is hosting a free showing of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 7 p.m. on December 10. The bar and concession stand will be open during the film. The movie is rated PG-13. While admission is free, the theater will be accepting donations.
Unity Gardens holds holiday market, local Christmas shopping
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Unity Gardens is encouraging you to do your Christmas shopping locally this year!. “We want to have like a sustainable, local holiday season,” says Micah Niespodziany, Event Coordinator at Unity Gardens. “We try to do things in a way that is environmentally sound, that we do things that are beneficial for everyone included, we’re here for our community and trying to build our community.”
Police already using revamped radio system in Kosciusko County
WARSAW — Kosciusko County’s multi-million dollar upgrade to its emergency radio system is coming on line. Kosciusko County Commissioner Cary Groninger said Monday night that police began using the system a few days ago and that fire departments will make the change in another few few days. Groninger...
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
Four Winds Casinos Announces Holiday Promotions, New Year’s Eve Celebrations and Holiday Party Options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce exciting holiday promotions including a Holiday Gift Express event, as well as New Year’s Eve Celebrations, and options for booking your very own Holiday Party! Also enjoy special Holiday Menus on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’ Eve, as well as Amazing Gingerbread Villages at Four Winds New Buffalo and Four Winds South Bend!
New South Bend charter school to focus on project-based learning, career paths
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County partnered with Success Academy to launch a new public charter school focused on project-based learning. The headquarters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County on East Sample Street in South Bend will be expanding and undergoing renovations to soon home a brand-new public charter school opening in the fall of 2023.
Mishawaka man recovering from collision with horse
A Mishawaka man is recovering after colliding with a horse near Bristol. The collision happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, along County Road 4 east of County Road 29. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say the 55-year-old man was traveling westbound when the horse darted out from a...
Success Applauded at Drug Court Graduation
(La Porte, IN) - There was no shortage of positive change during a Monday night ceremony for graduates of a program turning people behind bars from substance abuse into law-abiding productive citizens in La Porte County. An audience of about 100 people at the La Porte County Complex applauded upon...
Fire damages apartment complex on Miami Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A fire damaged an apartment complex on Miami Street Monday, leaving several people displaced, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Crews responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Miami Street. When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing...
Mishawaka Food Bank closed indefinitely
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Food Bank has closed indefinitely. According to a note posted on its door, ”sickness and shortage” prompted the pantry to close. For a full list of food banks in our area, click here. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as...
Almost 200 workers on strike at LaPorte Co. plant
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 191 unionized employees at MonoSol are nearing the one-week mark of a labor strike over their newest contract proposal. “I feel MonoSol really doesn’t care about anything but their bottom line,” expressed utility operator Brandon Arnett. Teamsters 135 represents the employees and said...
